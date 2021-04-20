HUNTINGTON –Coach Shaun Smith prepares Parkersburg South’s wrestling team the best he can for the West Virginia State High School Wrestling Tournament.
Then the Patriots show up at Mountain Health Arena and demonstrate to their opposition they more than have what it takes to finish on top in Class AAA.
Latest example came Tuesday night when Parkersburg South, despite a lackluster showing in the championship round, put a convincing wrap on the 74th State Tournament. At some point in the morning championship session, the Patriots had racked up enough points to stay clear of runner-up Spring Mills.
“Everybody wrestled their butts off,” Spring Mills coach Anthony Regalbuto said.
Parkersburg South had nine wrestlers in the finals, but went 3-6 and still finished with 264 points. Spring Mills totaled 172.5.
“They responded well,” Smith said of his team. “They wrestled well the last two days. Last night we hoped to go 11-for-11 in the semis, but we went 9-of-11 and that’s pretty good.”
One of South’s winners was Gavin Ocho at 160 to become a four-time state champion. He beat Patrick Jackson of Spring Mills, 10-4, to finish 22-1.
“I love to go on my feet,” Ocho said. “I’m most comfortable. That’ll have to change in college (Glenville State). It’s crazy (four-time champ). I’m grateful to have the opportunity.
“Seven in a row is all about the fun we had. We come and win as a team.”
Parkersburg South’s other two champs were Brayden Johnson at 138 for his third state title and freshman Gage Wright, who pinned Kade Bradbury of Washington in just 11 seconds to close his first year at 24-0.
In the past, Parkersburg South usually had a strong Friday session to take charge. This year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the season got off to a late start and the state got split as Class AA-A go Wednesday and Thursday.