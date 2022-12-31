HUNTINGTON — A pair of former Marshall University coaches and record-setting quarterback head the list of Tri-State sports icons who died in 2022.
Following is a look at some of those we lost in the last year:
Bob Daniels, 86, died March 18. He was head basketball coach of the Thundering Herd from 1972 through 1977. Daniels went 71-62, leading Marshall to a 20-7 record and a berth in the NIT his first season.
Stan Parrish, 75, who as head coach in 1984 guided Marshall football to a 6-5 record for its first winning season since 1964, died April 3. Parrish coached the Herd for two seasons, going 13-8-1, before leaving to become head coach at Kansas State.
Bob Hamlin, 81, died Feb. 15. The first Marshall quarterback to pass for more than 1,000 yards in a single season, Hamlin finished 1962 ranked in the top 10 in NCAA Division I passing statistics. He was an honorable-mention All-American and was invited to the North-South all-star game.
Dave Wellman 69, known as “Dude,” died June 21. Wellman was a The Herald-Dispatch sports writer from 1975 through 2001, when he left to become director of communications at Marshall University. He retired from that position in 2018.
Kevin Rice, 65, died Nov. 19. A baseball standout at Chesapeake High School and Georgetown College, Rice coached at Chesapeake and in Canada.
Tommy Diamond, 73, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, formerly of Logan County, West Virginia, died April 21. While serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was the All-Marine Champion Middle Weight Division for 1968-69 and was inducted into the Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame.
Steve Gibson, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Huntington, died May 1. He was the retired outdoors editor of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune and owner and operator of Southern Drawl Kayak Fishing. He also hosted fishing shows on local Florida media and was a founder of Mangrove Coast Fly Fishers.
John Pinkerman, 79, of Lesage died Dec. 22. He was head baseball coach at Fairland High School in the 1970s.
Terry Shy, 79, died Nov. 29. Shy was a former track and cross country coach at several local high schools, including Huntington St. Joe and South Point.
Bill Dan Ray, 86, died April 6. Ray coached boys basketball at Barboursville and Cabell Midland high schools. He led the Pirates to the 1975 Class AAA state championship.
Neal Ferguson, 75, died July 19. Ferguson coached track and cross country at the old and new Huntington high schools.
Clayton Matthews, 40, died June 19. The son of former Marshall football defensive coordinator Mickey Matthews, was a mainstay at Herd practices and games before going on to coach football at the University of Georgia and James Madison University.
Dick Jackson, 85, an alumnus of Marshall University and a prominent Atlanta banker, died Aug. 30. He attended Huntington High School before going to Marshall University where he played basketball, ran track and was a running back on the football team. He later wrote a book, “The Last Fast White Boy.” Jackson was a 2002 inductee into Marshall’s Business Hall of Fame.