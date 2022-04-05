HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University football coach Charles Huff said he knows he is where he is because of Stan Parrish.
Parrish, head football coach of the Thundering Herd in 1984 and 1985, died Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was 75. In 1984, Parrish led Marshall to a 6-5 record, the school's first winning season in 20 years.
"We lost a great leader, coach and an even better person," Huff said. "Our prayers and condolences are with the Parrish family. We are Marshall in part because of what coach Parrish did for our program, university and community."
Lex Poindexter, an offensive lineman with the Thundering Herd under Parrish, said he was saddened by the news of Parrish's passing.
"I loved him," Poindexter said. "A great man. I will remember him forever and always be thankful for everything."
Parrish went 13-9-1 at Marshall before leaving for Kansas State. He is the rare coach to have won a college national championship (1997 at Michigan) and a Super Bowl (2002 with Tampa Bay).
"Stan and his staff brought in a great offense with our great quarterback Carl Fodor and our offensive line," said former Herd linebacker Marty Palazetti. "Winning was heavy on our minds as seniors."
Parrish was popular with members of the media.
"He treated me with respect and was always generous with his time," said Tom Aluise, who covered Herd football for The Parthenon while Parrish coached at Marshall. "He made me feel like a real pro."
Rick Nolte covered Parrish's team for The Herald-Dispatch. Parrish combined players he recruited with those left from the Sonny Randle era to turn the Herd from a perennial loser to a NCAA Division I-AA power, Nolte said.
"I was just thinking about him the other day," Nolte said. "A lot of great guys from his recruiting classes along with the older ones from Sonny's years."
Funeral arrangements were incomplete Tuesday evening.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
