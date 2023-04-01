Chris Parsons had completed one race and is ready to take on a shorter course.
Parsons resigned as athletic director at Cabell Midland High School on Friday, effective in June. He said he will continue to coach the Knights' powerful track and field and cross country programs.
"I've done it long enough," Parsons said. "I have other things I want to do and you can't do them and be the AD, too."
Some of those things figure to be profitable.
"I'm losing money by staying on as AD," Parsons said, with a laugh.
Parsons began coaching in 1984 at Milton High, which consolidated with Barboursville High to form Cabell Midland in 1994.
Parsons doesn't plan to give up coaching sports he loves.
"We've always strived to make it fun and educational," Parsons said of running. "We make sure every kid that wants to compete can as part of the Cabell Midland family."
Parsons has coached the Knights to 10 boys state cross country championships and nine track titles. Scores of athletes went on to compete in college. While he said he enjoyed winning big, Parsons said seeing athletes better their times and distances was more pleasurable for him.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
