ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland's boys basketball players probably help old ladies across the street, lift little kids up to water fountains and carry in groceries for the neighbors.
The Dragons excel in assistance, as evidenced by Ohio Valley Conference high school statistics. The top five players in the league in assists are from Fairland.
"We work on it in practice every day, making the extra pass," said junior guard Clayton Thomas, who leads the OVC in assists at 3.8 per game. "The little things matter. We run a lot of screens, a lot of rolls."
Jacob Polcyn, a 6-foot-4 center/forward, is second in assists with 2.8 per game, followed by Jordan Willliams at 2.7, Aiden Porter at 2.3 and Gavin Hunt at 1.7. Hunt also leads the league in steals, with 2.4 per game. Porter is third at 1.7 and Polcyn fifth at 1.3. Polcyn also is second in rebounds with 7.2 per game.
Three players -- Daroyone Bryan, Miles Shipp and Matthew Fraulini -- from Portsmouth and two -- Garrett Miller and Braden Stamper -- from Rock Hill round out the OVC's top 10 in assists.
"Our kids are very unselfish," Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. "They put the team ahead of themselves. Al they care about is winning. They don't care who scores the most points or who gets the credit."
The OVC champion and top-seeded Dragons (22-2) take on fifth-seeded Chesapeake (20-3) at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Ohio University's Convocation Center in Athens in a Division III, Region 11, Athens 2 District championship game. No. 2 seed Zane Trace (21-3) and No. 11 seed Ironton (13-11) meet at 8:30 p.m. in the Athens 1 District finals. Winners advance to the regionals, Ohio's Sweet 16, Wednesday at the Convocation Center.
"All we want to do is win," said Porter, who leads Fairland in scoring at 15.4 points per game, good for third in the OVC, one spot ahead of Thomas, who scores 14.9 per contest. "We don't care who scores. We're one big family."
Fairland's proficiency at spreading the ball around aids in preventing slumps. If Porter or Thomas is suffering an off night, the other three starters find plenty of opportunities.
The Dragons are deliberate in the half court, often working for a back-door layup or a wide-open 3-point shot. If that means making 15 passes, they make 15 passes. Fairland, though, also is strong in transition and scores considerably off turnovers and fast breaks.|
Porter said this year's team learned from Fairland teams of the past that sharing the ball leads to greater chances for success. The Dragons have gone 101-17 the last five seasons, 68-2 in OVC play in winning the last five league titles.
"They taught us about unselfishness," Porter said of previous FHS squads. "They were good guys and they taught us how to be a team."
Fairland has sent several players to the college ranks, but Speed said he likes not featuring any particular star.
"There's not one guy who has to carry the load," Speed said. "We like to move the ball and get the best possible shot."
Arch rival Chesapeake figures to be a challenge. The Panthers have beaten Southern Ohio Conference powers Minford and Wheelersburg in the tournament to reach the district finals.
"They're a really good team," Speed said of Chesapeake, which the Dragons beat twice in the regular season -- 59-43 on Jan. 7 and 51-34 on Jan. 31. Fairland has own 10 straight in the series. "They're well coached and extremely good at what they do. It's very different when the rivalry comes into the equation. Both teams play hard and they've been deep in the postseason, too. Both teams will be ready."
Thomas said he feels for injured Panthers Austin Jackson and Josh Cox, neither of whom is expected to play Friday. Thomas said, though, Chesapeake is sufficiently dangerous with the players they have.
"They're a good team," Thomas said. "Levi Blankenship is really good. They'll be ready and they'll play hard."