HUNTINGTON — The 2019-2020 high school wrestling season came to an end Saturday with the crowning of 14 individual champions and three team champions to conclude the 73rd Annual West Virginia state wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
Parkersburg South claimed its sixth straight state championship by winning Class AAA over Wheeling Park. The string of championships is the longest in the history of Class AAA but is well short of the 13 championships claimed in Class AA by Oak Glen from 1997 to 2009.
The two schools were close after the first day, separated by just a half point, and South had only been able to build a 14-point advantage through two sessions.
“Last night, we had an awesome round,” Patriots head coach Shaun Smith said before Saturday’s events began. “We went 10-4, got a lot of pins, a lot of bonus points and obviously going into last night we were up 14 and now we’re up 42 and a half. That’s huge.”
In all, Parkersburg South claimed five individual titles and placed wrestlers on the medal stand in 12 of the 14 weight classes.
Point Pleasant dominated Class AA in similar fashion scoring 266.5 points to repeat as the state champion. Point Pleasant captured six individual state championships and finished runner-up in three others. Braxton County claimed second place with 111 points.
Greenbrier West won the title in Class A.
Huntington High, the Class AAA, Region IV runner up, started the day in sixth place after nearly falling out of the top 10 altogether during the tournament’s second day. The Highlanders managed to match University and Riverside with 112 points for a fourth place tie. Its rebound was powered by a championship won by A.J. Dempsey in the 170-pound class and a runner-up by Jaishawn Lyles in 106. Alex Viars took third in the 126 class, Gabe Dempsey placed fourth in 145 and Eli Byrd in the 220 class.
Cabell Midland started the tournament strong standing in third place early on the first day but slipped out of the top 10 and wound up 12th with 63.5 points. It’s best individual finish came from senior Nate Neale who finished runner-up to John Martin Best from Parkersburg in the 160-pound weight class. The Knights also got a fourth place finish in 106 from freshman Jackson Stewart.
The 2021 state tournament will fall on March 4-6, 2021.