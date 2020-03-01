HUNTINGTON -- The 2019-2020 high school wrestling season concluded Saturday with the 73rd Annual West Virginia state tournament hosting its final day at Mountain Health Arena.
Parkersburg South claimed its sixth consecutive state championship in Class AAA posting xxx points to outdistance second place Wheeling Park. The two schools were in a dead heat after the first day and into the second but the defending champions took a big lead following Friday's last session.
"Last night, we had an awesome round," South head coach Shaun Smith said before Saturday's consolation round. "We went 10-4, got a lot of pins, a lot of bonus points and obviously going into last night we were up 14 and now we’re up 42 and a half. That’s huge."
By the end of Saturday's consolation round, the Patriots had opened a 249-192.5 advantage over Wheeling Park. Although Smith had 10 of his wrestlers poised to either win state championships or place no worse than fifth place in the 14 weight classes, he had hoped for at least two more spots.
Smith attributed that to the rise in competition across the state although he admitted in the 220-pound class didn't match up to the Patriots' Braxton Amos.
The No. 1-ranked wrestler in that weight class per multiple prep wrestling outlets, Amos claimed his final West Virginia state title with a win over Wheeling Park's Charlie Tamburin.
"I don't think it's sunk in yet," said Amos of his final match. "I'm really just looking forward to seeing some of our younger guys finish the job."
Parkersburg South's run of six straight championships is unmatched in Class AAA although Oak Glen won 13 straight Class AA titles from 1997-2009.
Point Pleasant secured its second consecutive Class AA title building a near insurmountable lead after just two days. The Big Blacks posted xxx points and entered Saturday's championship round 133 points ahead of second place Braxton County.
The Class A championship went to Greenbrier West for the second consecutive year after it posted xx points to fend off challenges in that class from Ritchie County, Moorefield and and Doddridge County.
Locally, Huntington once again proved to be the top school. The Highlanders began the tournament around the middle of the pack, then nearly fell out of Class AAA's top 10 on the second day before rebounding and finding itself in a tight race with University and Riverside to carve out a finish in the top five teams.
Jaishawn Lyles, 106-pounds, won the state championship in that class as well as A.J. Dempsey in the 170. Alex Viars landed in third place in the 126, Gabe Dempsey fourth in the 145 and Eli Byrd fifth in 220 for a strong finish by the Region IV runner-up.
Cabell Midland finished outside the top 10 in Class AAA despite a strong first day that put the Knights in third place. After a series of losses, including a disqualification in the 220, the Knights got a runner-up finish in the 160 and a fourth place finish in 106.
Nate Neale landed in the state championship against Parkersburg's John Martin Best who won the 152 championship a season ago and then moved up to the 160 class. Neale, who finished 4th in 160 last year . . .
Jackson Stewart, a freshman, finished in fourth place after falling in the 106-class consolation bracket match to Spring Mills' Matthew Dolan.