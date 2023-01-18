Cabell Midland's Isaac Pettet (4) looks to make a pass as the Knights take on George Washington during a boys high school basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Dominic Schmidt (13) drives the lane as the Knights take on George Washington during a boys high school basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Aiden Cottrell looks to make a pass as the Knights take on George Washington during a boys high school basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — George Washington coach Rick Greene said the margin of victory in Wednesday’s 61-44 win over Cabell Midland was a relief after two close games in his team’s previous two outings.
The Associated Press No. 3 GW boys basketball team escaped with an 86-83 win over Huntington on Jan. 10 and a 47-46 win over Woodrow Wilson on Monday in a pair of contests that came down to the last play of the game.
On Wednesday, the Patriots (11-0) jumped to a 15-5 first-quarter lead over the Knights. It extended that lead to 33-17 at halftime before Cabell Midland rallied late in the third quarter.
Isaac Pettit’s layup with 2:46 left in that period cut the GW lead to 41-32, but the Patriots put the game away in the fourth behind 9-of-12 shooting at the foul line in the quarter.
“We felt really fortunate to have that cushion going in (to the final period),” Greene said. “I think we got off to a really good start and kind of set the tone for the game. Then, they’re kind of pedaling uphill.”
The energy spent by Cabell Midland to get back into the game put George Washington at an advantage.
“They’re just really disciplined,” Knights coach J.J. Martin said of the Patriots. “They’re not really ever too sped-up. They’re always in help-side on defense; they’re always talking.
“When you get down 10 to 15 points to team like that, it’s going to be tough to come back.”
Cabell Midland (6-4) got a game-high 18 points from Dominic Schmidt, but the Knights were limited to just a pair of field goals in each of the first and fourth periods.
George Washington had 15 points each from Dawson Lunsford and Brendan Hoffman.
Lunsford scored 14 of his points in the first half, hitting two 3-pointers in each of the first two periods. Hoffman made just two field goals but converted 11 of 12 from the foul line when the Knights began fouling in the fourth period.
Hoffman was 8 for 8 in the final eight minutes of the game.
“It kept us at two or three possessions, which relaxes us, puts a little more pressure on them, so the free throws were crucial,” Greene said.
The game Wednesday was the first of five consecutive away games for George Washington, with a trip to Riverside coming on Friday.
Cabell Midland will be home on Friday to meet arch-rival Huntington.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 15 18 11 17 — 61: Lewis 4-5 0-0 1-3 9, Lunsford 5-9 4-6 1-2 15, Hoffman 2-4 0-1 11-12 15, Gute 2-5 1-4 0-0 5, Deem 3-5 3-4 2-2 11, Nicol 2-6 0-1 2-4 6. Team 18-34 8-16 17-23 61.
