The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — George Washington coach Rick Greene said the margin of victory in Wednesday’s 61-44 win over Cabell Midland was a relief after two close games in his team’s previous two outings.

The Associated Press No. 3 GW boys basketball team escaped with an 86-83 win over Huntington on Jan. 10 and a 47-46 win over Woodrow Wilson on Monday in a pair of contests that came down to the last play of the game.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you