HUNTINGTON — Parkersburg South’s Gage Wright put an exclamation point on the performance by the Patriots on the opening night of the WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament at Huntington High’s Lucas Archer Gym.
Wright, a freshman, pinned Point Pleasant’s Derek Raike in overtime to cap off a 5-2 performance for the Patriots on opening night. The tournament format got changed due to SSAC protocols pertaining to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Seven weight classes were decided on Friday and the other seven start today at noon. Normally, the WSAZ is the biggest event in the country, but COVID-19 altered the makeup this year. It was decided to conduct half the event on day one and finish on day two. This event still is the first true tournament of the season in the area.
Wright’s win at 6:27 kind of surprised Parkersburg South coach Shaun Smith.
“He’s not an ordinary freshman,” Smith said of Wright. “He’s amazing. He’ll surprise you with some of his stuff. In practice, I’ve seen things like that. He was able to pull the leg, hit the cradle. To finish like that says a lot. He could’ve taken the two points.”
The event has seven teams and this event was expected to turn into a dual of sorts between Parkersburg South and Point Pleasant. The Patriots are defending Class AAA state champs and the Big Blacks defending champs in Class AA in West Virginia.
Parkersburg South, with a 5-2 showing in the championship round, leads with 140 points. Point Pleasant is next with 111.5. St. Albans and University share third with 53 points each. Huntington High is next with 36.6 followed by Cabell Midland with 32.
“We wrestled really well,” Smith said. “I hope the bigger guys wrestle for us and we hold or build the lead. Our objective is to peak for the state.”
Point Pleasant and Parkersburg South will meet in a duel in a couple of weeks at Point Plesant.
“Kind of thought it would be like this,” Smith said. “There’ll be more tomorrow.”
Point Pleasant coach John Bonecutter was a bit disappointed with night one.
“I’ll tell you one team was a little hungrier than the other,” he said. “We’ll see about tomorrow. Hopefully we come in ready to wrestle.”
Parkersburg South’s other champs were Brady Roberts at 106, Brent Bosley at 113, Devin Easton at 120 and Trent Jones at 132. In the finals, the Patriots went 4-1 in head-to-head against Point Pleasant.
Point Pleasant’s Isaac Short did get a victory at 126.
Awards went to the top four wrestlers in each weight class. During each break, the mats were sanitized. Four referees are working the 44th WSAZ.
Independence did not come due to COVID-19 issues and contract tracing.
University is here after going through COVID-19 contract tracing and quarantine earlier. The Hawks missed one match.