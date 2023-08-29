George Washington's Michael Luechauer (10) pushes up the field against Cabell Midland's Landon Maynard (13) during a high school boys soccer match on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
George Washington's Wes Goodwin (13) pushes up the field against Cabell Midland's Brady Call (18) during a high school boys soccer match on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — George Washington’s strategy was to Chipps away at Cabell Midland.
It worked, as Braden Chipps scored from 23 yards at 59:02 to give the Patriots (3-1) all the goals they needed in a 2-0 victory over Cabell Midland (5-1) on Tuesday in high school boys soccer at the Castle.
