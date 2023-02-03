CHARLESTON — For the second time this week, George Washington played a large part of the game without senior point guard Brendan Hoffman, its leading scorer and primary ball-handler.
And for the second time, the Patriots were up to the task.
Ben Nicol, a 6-foot-6 senior All-Stater, took charge in the third quarter Friday night, scoring 13 of his 18 points without missing a shot as GW fended off a serious charge from visiting Hurricane, recording an 81-68 victory.
The win solidified a spot for GW (15-2) in the Mountain State Athletic Conference title game during the league’s Night of Champions Feb. 18 at the South Charleston Community Center. The Patriots went 8-1 in designated MSAC games this season.
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing Friday for the Patriots, the No. 3 team in the Class AAAA state poll. They trailed by nine points early in the second quarter against the Redskins (7-9) and at one juncture in the first half committed five straight turnovers — four of them Hurricane steals.
However, much of that malaise was washed away when GW shot 74% in the second half — including a perfect 7 of 7 on 3-pointers.
“The part I was not happy about (was the turnovers),’’ George Washington coach Rick Greene said, “but the part I thought was good was after all that, we were up two at halftime. So we didn’t panic and we did finally regroup, and the second half was much more solid.
“I thought the turnovers, for the most part, were unforced, just throwing the ball cross-court. Credit to Hurricane. They were ready to play and they considered this a big game. I didn’t feel like most of us were ready to play.’’
GW led the entire second half, but didn’t shake the Skins until the very end. The Patriots were up by 13 midway into the fourth quarter, but Hurricane shaved it back to 67-60 with 2:47 left on a 3 by LaRon Dues. GW went 7 of 8 at the foul line to finally seal the win.
Nicol also finished with six rebounds and three steals and took over as the lead playmaker when GW was without Hoffman, who sat the entire second quarter and a portion of the third.
“I think it’s a different dynamic of a team,’’ Nicol said. “Brendan’s a really good scorer, but I think a big part of him is bringing the ball upcourt under pressure. I really thought a lot of other guys stepped up tonight, and (Ashton) Gute was bringing the ball up.
“I wish I could say it was our first time without Brendan in foul trouble, but we’ve gotten a little used to it. We work together with everyone, and I thought it was a really good showing for all of us.’’
Hoffman also managed to score 18 points as four GW players tallied in double figures. Dawson Lunsford dropped in 17 and Lukas Deem nailed four 3-pointers for 12 points. Noah Lewis grabbed eight rebounds as the Patriots led 27-23 off the boards.
Both Nicol and Deem went 4 of 5 from 3-point distance as GW went a sizzling 11 of 17 from long range. The Patriots were 29 of 44 in overall shooting (66%).
Hurricane, which has had its share of ups and downs this season, was also sharp from 3-point range, going 10 of 21 and getting long balls from five different players.
Freshman Carson O’Dell led the Skins with 23 points, going 5 of 9 on 3s. Jackson Clark added 14 points and six rebounds, Brayden Whittington and Dues each scored 10 points and Mondrell Dean had seven rebounds before fouling out with 2:42 left in the game.
“We’re capable of beating anybody, except maybe Morgantown,’’ said Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland. “But that’s the way it is. We go in those spurts where we play well, and then what happens on offense is that we kind of break down and don’t have that movement we had. We score better when we’re in transition and get up and down the floor.
“But it’s a totally new dynamic we’ve never had. Getting Mondrell and LaRon from football late and getting them acclimated was one thing, and we’ve had a couple injuries. ... If we get everybody back, everybody healthy and everybody running, we can compete with anybody.’’
GW ends the regular season with five straight games against state-ranked teams — Jefferson, Parkersburg South, Nitro, Morgantown and either Huntington or South Charleston in the MSAC Night of Champions.
Hurricane 21 6 21 20 — 68: Dean 1-7 1-2 3, Clark 5-12 4-5 14, O’Dell 9-17 0-0 23, Whittington 4-5 0-0 10, Spencer 2-7 0-0 5, Dues 4-7 1-2 10, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, totals 26-59 6-9 68
George Wash. 14 15 25 27 — 81: Lewis 4-6 1-3 9, Lunsford 7-9 2-2 17, Hoffman 5-9 6-9 18, Deem 4-6 0-0 12, Nicol 6-9 2-2 18, Dennison 1-2 0-0 2, Kelley 1-1 0-0 2, Gute 1-2 1-2 3, totals 29-44 12-18 81