INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The final score was Parkersburg South 77, Huntington 67, but the numbers behind the score were 47-33.
The Patriots (14-2), ranked third in Class AAAA, outrebounded the No. 9 Highlanders 47-33 — 21-12 on the offensive boards — in a victory in the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House boys high school basketball showcase Tuesday at West Virginia State University.
“Rebounding is what did it,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said. “That was the key. We can’t give up that many rebounds and win. Rebounding and fouls hurt us.”
The Highlanders (10-7) were whistled for 20 fouls and two technicals, but hung with South despite playing three sophomores and two freshmen much of the game.
The teams were tied 37-37 at halftime, but South took the lead on a Brady McMullen basket at 5:45 of the third quarter and never trailed again. Huntington didn’t go away, however, as the Patriots led 57-50 before Mikey Johnson and Malik McNeely scored to pull the Highlanders within 57-54 by the end of the third period.
South started the fourth quarter on a 6-1 run and pushed the lead to as many as 11 late.
“We tried every way to give it to them,” South coach Mike Fallon said, unhappy with his team’s 15 turnovers. “We tried to give it to them.”
Ashton Mooney scored 14 points, Cyrus Traugh 13 and Jackson Smith 10 for the Patriots. Johnson led the Highlanders with 25 points. McNeely scored 17 and Gunnell Hickman 11.
“Our guys fought hard,” Holmes said. “We didn’t do the things we need to do to win. Rebounds and foul trouble cost us.”
Huntington returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at South Charleston.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 20 17 20 20 — 77: Reeves 2, Traugh 13, Mooney 14, Street 2, Smith 10, McMullen 8, Schaffer 9, Plotner 8, Blake 8, Hershberger 3. Totals: 27-67 5-22 18-28 77.
HUNTINGTON 21 16 17 13 --67: Johnson 25, Lochow 3, McNeely 17, Tye 2, Tubbs 4, Hickman 11, Graves 4, Taylor 0, Crawford 1. Totals: 28-65 0-13 11-16 67.
PARKERSBURG 75, SPRING VALLEY 62: The Timberwolves (1-13) took the opposite approach to most of their losses in falling to the Big Reds (7-10).
“We’ve been in a lot of games,” Spring Valley first-year coach Rick Chaffin said. “We’ll be right in the game for three quarters, then get outscored by 20 in the fourth.”
This time, the Timberwolves fell behind by 18 early, then outscored Parkersburg 56-50 the rest of the way. The 25-7 hole, though, was too much to overcome.
Chaffin said he’s optimistic, despite the Timberwolves’ 13-game losing streak.
“We’re getting better,” Chaffin said. “We lost five starters. We’re young, starting two freshmen and playing four, and we’re not big. The biggest guy we have is about 150 pounds.”
Elijah Hernandez scored 26 points for the Big Reds, who made 11 of 17 shots from 3-point range. Bryson Singer scored 19 and Austin Fleming 13. Ty Smith led the Timberwolves with 23 points. Lucas Hazlett chipped in 13.
Spring Valley entertains Hurricane at 7 p.m., Thursday.
PARKERSBURG 25 16 12 22 — 75: Singer 19, Fleming 13, Cyran 0, Parsons 8, Wilson 0, McCale 5, Hernandez 26, Miller 2, Rodriguez 2, Cyrus 0, COrbin 0. Totals: 29-57 11-17 6-9 75.
SPRING VALLEY 12 14 10 26 — 62: Chaffin 0, Robertson 2, Abercrombie 7, Adkins 7, Grayson 1, Parsons 2, Masser 2, Meredith 0, Hazlett 13, Caldwell 1, Wagoner 0, Ward 0, Grimes 0, Smith 23, Larsen 4. Totals: 22-55 8-20 10-16 62.
LEWIS COUNTY 51, LINCOLN COUNTY 47: The Minutemen outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the fourth quarter of a physical game.
“We were flat and making no shots,” Lincoln County coach Rodney Plumley said. “We couldn’t get anything going.”
The Panthers (4-8) led 27-22 at halftime, but made merely 8 of 30 shots in the second half, frequently missing near the basket.
“Our shooting started bad and it stayed bad,” Plumley said. “Our shooters were missing, then our non-shooters started shooting and they missed, too. It was frustrating. It piles up on you mentally and physically.”
Lincoln County led 41-38 after a Cam Blevins jumper with 5:29 to play. Tanner Griffith tied it with a basket at 3:47, then Bryant Zielinski made a free throw with 3:10 left to give Lewis County a lead it never relinquished.
Zielinski’s foul shot with 1:04 boosted the lead to 47-41, but Gabe Chojnacki and Blevins sandwiched 3-pointers around a pair of Zielinski free throws to pull the Panthers within 49-47 with 17 seconds left. Ben Putnam, though, scored with 8 seconds left to set the score.
Putnam led the Minutemen with 15 points. Owen Hunt scored 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Blevins paced the Panthers with 16 points. Sawyer Tomblin snatched 11 rebounds.
LEWIS COUNTY 12 10 11 18 — 51: Robinson 8, Zielinski 7, Acord 0, Griffith 8, Putnam 15, Hunt 13. Totals: 19-42 4-16 9-13 51.
LINCOLN COUNTY 14 13 10 10 — 47: Blevins 16, Mliller 0, Sanders 9, Adkins 3, Tomblin 6, Chojnacki 5, Graham 2, Stone 2. Totals: 18-58 6-21 5-6 47.
HERBERT HOOVER 64, MIDLAND TRAIL 44: The Huskies raced to a 15-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the Patriots. Hoover (12-6) extended the lead to 41-20 by halftime as Eli Robertson scored 19 of his game-high 24 points. Both teams took 27 shots in the first half, but the Huskies made 18 to Midland Trail’s eight. Dane Hatfield scored 18 points and snared 10 rebounds. Dylan Paxton chipped in 10 points. Matt Light scored 13 for Midland Trail.
MIDLAND TRAIL 7 13 13 11 — 44: Light 13, Harrell 8, Baird 0, Morrison 5, Simms 4, Campbell 4, Syner 0, Perry 4, Moore 0, Kincaid 4. Totals: 17-59 3-15 7-9 44.
HERBERT HOOVER 25 16 13 10 — 64: Phillips 2, Brown 0, Saunders 0, W. Miller 0, B. Miller 2, De. Hatfield 2, D. Paxton 10, Da. Hatfield 18, Rager 0, L. Paxton 0, Robertson 24, Smith 0. Totals: 27-56 5-24 5-14 64.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 61, OAK HILL 42: The hot-shooting Patriots (12-4) outscored the Red Devils 14-5 in the third quarter on their way to a comfortable victory. George Washington led 34-28 at halftime after trailing by six early, then held Oak Hill to 14 points in the second half. Hunter Castleberry led GW with 16 points. Brendon Hoffman scored 15. Jacob Perdue scored 14 and Samuel Christ 11 for the Red Devils.