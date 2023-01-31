The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

8BFE66F3-F7F6-4F6E-A4EE-65121616EF44.jpeg
Buy Now

Ashland’s Zander Carter (left) guards George Washington’s Ben Nicol during Tuesday’s game.

 Rick Ryan | For HD Media

CHARLESTON — George Washington had to play a big chunk of Tuesday’s game against Ashland without senior guard Brendan Hoffman, its leading scorer and main ball-handler, who was saddled with foul trouble.

Thanks to their depth — and the all-around skills of senior low post Ben Nicol — the Patriots survived the test.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you