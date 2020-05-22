HUNTINGTON — Dreams can sometimes have a funny twist about them.
Just ask Paul Miller.
Last week, Miller got the call he’s waited his entire life for when he was named as the head coach of Greenup County’s girls basketball program.
While that call made Miller the happiest guy around, there has been a testing twist to Miller’s first head coaching job.
Miller is an energy guy that wants to dive in and get to work, but COVID-19 has kept him somewhat at bay as the state of Kentucky works back toward opening its doors again over the next few weeks.
“It’s like having a racehorse that can’t run the race,” Miller joked. “People that know me know I hit the ground rolling and it’s been tough. I want to get to work.”
Not one to stay stationary, Miller said he’s done all he can to incite some excitement with his players as they also work through the pandemic.
“I’ve come in here and painted (the locker rooms) and made some changes,” Miller said. “That’s more to just say that, ‘Hey, there’s a new culture here.’ We come in and we expect a lot. I’m not going to shy away from that. Here, we are going to push you. You are going to be valued and be loved. It’s going to be a great partnership.”
Energy is one aspect that is Miller’s strong point, and he is trying to instill that in players despite the limitations that all coaches currently face.
Miller said he was able to access a local gym, so he could video training exercises that he sent to all his players, and he’s asked them to send videos back by week’s end, so he can see their progress and work.
It’s all part of changing the culture of Greenup County girls basketball, which has seen its struggles over the last decade.
Last season, the Musketeers went 7-24 and the team’s last winning season came in 2010-11.
Miller said part of the problem within that time-frame was stability within the program. Since that last winning season, there has not been a coach stay with Greenup County for more than two years.
According to the KHSAA website, Greenup County’s girls program has had seven different head coaches in the last 10 years.
“What appealed to me is that it is a challenge,” Miller said. “Knowing that they’ve struggled to find a person for stability within the program, that was the first thing. I know the facilities they have and the numbers that the school has. I can’t be in any better of a situation. I looked at it from that standpoint and it just kept getting better.”
Miller said the timing couldn’t have been more perfect for his first head coaching position. Two of his daughters, Jada and Rylee, graduated from Ashland earlier this month. He and his wife Heather also have a young daughter Avery.
“My wife will tell you, I’m obsessed with coaching,” Miller said. “When I took a step back from it, I knew it wouldn’t be long, but I was waiting for the right thing to open up. Now, it’s my time to do what my passion is and be able to coach.”
Miller said he wants the change in the program to start with his example, but it is incumbent on everyone to buy in to see success.
“The expectations are no longer five (wins),” Miller said. “Hopefully, I come in and change the way they think instantly. I think you do that with culture. Culture is everybody, everything. You have to own it.”
Miller previously coached in the high school ranks at Ashland from 2015-19. He has also served as head coach of the Bluegrass Ballers AAU program for the last 12 years.