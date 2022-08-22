HUNTINGTON — When one thinks of running backs on the Marshall football roster, the name that comes to mind probably is not Ethan Payne.
The sophomore running back from nearby Poca, West Virginia, however, is one of just two returning backs from the 2021 roster, the other being Rasheen Ali. Payne saw limited action last season, appearing in 11 games, and carried the ball only 20 times, good for 90 yards, and caught four passes for 14 yards.
But the most important reps of his young college career, though, happened Saturday in the Herd’s second and final scrimmage of the fall practice period where he spent time running with the first-team as Ali and Khalan Laborn did not participate in the scrimmage.
“Ethan is obviously one of the guys that we’ve got to decide if we have a two-back rotation or do we have three,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said Saturday. “The reality of it is, and I’ve been coaching running backs for a long time, and I’ve never been through a season where we just ran two. At some point that third guy is going to become the second guy or the first guy in situations.”
Payne took advantage of the opportunity and showed growth from the spring season — in particular his improved agility, speed and ability to slow the game down.
“I think it was good for him today to get all of the system and not just ‘Ethan is going in with the twos or the threes,’ but he was in there from the start, on two-minute (drills) on third down and coming out because we’re doing something special,” Huff said.
The moment wasn’t too big for Payne, either, who seemed to take everything in stride and was appreciative of the chance he was given.
“It means a lot. Every time you get an opportunity, you have to take full advantage of it. I think that’s what I did,” Payne said.
Adjusting to the speed of college football, he added, has been the toughest part of getting acclimated at Marshall, and it wasn’t until he returned to Poca High School to watch his brother, Toby Payne, play during his senior year that he realized how drastic a difference there was.
“I think I went to one game against Nitro. Watching him last year and going back to high school, the game was really slow. Then you get up here and you see how fast it really is,” Payne said. “Last year as a freshman coming right out of high school the game was really fast to me. This year it’s slowed down and I’m seeing the holes and developing some speed.”
His brother Toby is now a teammate once again, listed as a tight end for the Herd. Every day now feels like they are back in high school, Ethan said. Having a set of brothers on the team has added another layer of competition, Huff said.
“I think his brother showing up and being a little bit more athletic challenged him. We always pick on him about that, but he’s done a really good job,” Huff said.
Payne said Laborn, a transfer from Florida State, has been among his favorite of the newcomers this season in part because they have spent so much time together in the running back room, having gone through spring, summer and now fall camps. Add Ali into the equation, and Payne has no shortage of experience to draw from as he prepares for the season ahead.
“They come out here every day with juice, and they pick me up,” Payne said. “If they have a bad day, I pick them up, too. Everybody works together.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
