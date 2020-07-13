When Harley Paynter reopened her recruiting, she didn’t realize the door would be so wide.
Women’s college basketball programs from the East Coast to the West Coast have offered the Boyd County High School star scholarships since she decommitted from Morehead State on May 1. This week, Paynter received offers from Navy, Jacksonville State and Fresno State.
The talented 5-foot-7 guard averaged 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals per game last season in helping the Lions to a 17-10 record. She is a candidate for the 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball Award.
Paynter posted a 4.0 grade point average last semester and carries a 3.82 GPA overall. She also has offers from Charleston Southern, Evansville, Morehead State, Murray State, Samford, Tennessee Tech, Toledo and Western Kentucky.
Paynter has scored 2,176 points and grabbed 866 rebounds in her career and has led Boyd County to the state tournament twice. A third-team all-stater, Paynter made 51 percent of her shots, including 38 percent of her 3-pointers, last season.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere visited Ohio Dominican. Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs was offered a scholarship by Central Michigan University. Russell girls basketball satandout Kaeli Ross visited the University of West Florida.
Kennedy Pedro, a runner at Kennedy Hill (Georgia) High School and daughter of former Marshall University football standout running back Glenn Pedro, signed to run track at Southern University. Lawrence County baseball player Corbin Fairchild committed to Kentucky Wesleyan.
Raceland softball standout Aspyn Branham signed with Alice Lloyd College. Former Bluefield High School football player Isaiah Johnson, one of the better defensive backs in the nation, has moved to California.
Chapmanville basketball guard Philip Mullins signed with WVU Tech. Musselman wide receiver Blake Hartman said he has narrowed his choice of colleges to Bucknell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lehigh, Monmouth and Navy. Man’s Sam and Caleb Milton, twin brothers, signed to play baseball at WVU Tech.
Poca running back Ethan Payne, the 2019 Kennedy Award winner as the top player in West Virginia, committed to Marshall.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has ruled that no penalties will be assessed schools that cancel competitions for reasons related to COVID-19.
Former Charlotte college offensive lineman Trevor Stacy has joined the football coaching staff at Spring Valley, where he played high school ball. The Scott Brown Memorial Classic basketball showcase in Beckley has been canceled. D.J. Williams is the new girls basketball coach at Winfield.
John Dennison is the new head baseball coach at Huntington High. Greg Childers is the new head volleyball coach at Barboursville Middle. Blake Arvon is the new boys and girls tennis coach at Huntington Middle. Cody Carter is the new head football coach at Huntington East Middle. Former Spring Valley football standouts Owen Chafin and Graeson Malashevich made the Academic Big 12 all-rookie team.
Former River Valley and current University of Rio Grande golfer Logan Sheets made the All-River States Conference all academic team.