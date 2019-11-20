HUNTINGTON — Taylor Pearson couldn’t let Baby Shark get the biggest cheer.
The irritatingly catchy tune drew the most applause from the 2,263 fans, most of whom were elementary school students from throughout the Tri-State, Tuesday at Cam Henderson Center during the first five minutes of Marshall University’s women’s basketball game with Coppin State.
Pearson, though, swished a 3-point basket to start a 17-6 Thundering Herd run and give the youngsters more to cheer about as Marshall (3-1) rolled to a 60-47 victory.
The Herd and Eagles (0-4) started a combined 7 for 38 from the floor before Marshall heated up with 3-pointers from Pearson, Kristen Mayo and Khadaijia Brooks to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 28-16 halftime lead.
“Coach tells me all the time to keep shooting,” Pearson said of MU coach Tony Kemper. “My head was kind of down, but I knew if I kept taking the right shots they’d fall.”
Fall for Pearson, they did. The 5-foot-7 junior forward from Columbus made 6 of 9 shots — 4 of 7 from 3-point range — and 3 of 5 free throws to finish with a team-high 19 points. Mayo scored 11 and Savannah Wheeler 10. Brooks scored eight and grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.
The Herd, though, shot just 20 for 60 for the game, 8 for 32 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“Our game plan is to shoot good shots,” Kemper said. “For the most part we did. There weren’t a lot of forces in there. I know we have to make more than 8 for 32. That number ought to be 10, 11, 12 or higher for 3-pointers. All were good shots. I can’t think of any that we shouldn’t have shot.”
Coppin State was worse from the floor, making just 13 of 58 (22.4 percent). With both teams shooting poorly, the winner was going to be determined by other aspects of the game. The Herd won nearly all of those categories, out-rebounding the Eagles 50-44, committing 10 turnovers to Coppin State’s 14, owning a 10-7 edge in assists and a 15-0 advantage on points off the bench.”
“Good to get a win,” Kemper said. “Kind of a grinder of a game. Our first and third quarters were not good on offense and turned into a game that was kind of played that way.”
Kemper said he was pleased his players didn’t let their shooting woes affect the rest of their game.
“One of the things I was happy with in the first half was offense was hard and our defense stayed relatively consistent,” Kemper said. “We made them try to earn baskets and held them down. If we don’t keep focus on the defensive end, we’d have had a pretty good hole the way we started on offense. That part’s a positive.”
Former Huntington St. Joe star Paige Shy hit a free throw with 4 seconds left in the first half to give Marshall a 40-26 halftime lead.
Coppin State crept within nine with 2:10 left i the game, but Wheeler made a 3-pointer, Pearson rebounded a missed 3 by the Eagles’ Chance Graham and fed Wheeler for a 2-pointer to make it 57-43 with 1:15 left to dash Coppin State’s comeback hopes.
Brooks’ rebounding was critical against an Eagles squad featuring 6-3 Jalynda Salley and 6-footer Graham. Salley grabbed 14 rebounds and Graham 13. Coppin State, though, was out-rebounded 17-15 on the offensive boards and the Herd outscored the Eagles 14-3 in second-chance points. Pearson snared nine rebounds, as did Ashley Saintigene.
“Coach makes emphasis on the guards who are athletic and our post to rebound the ball,” Brooks said. “He made an emphasis on the offensive boards and rebounding in general. Him putting that emphasis in practice carries over to games.”
“It was a solid day,” Kemper said. “Our highs weren’t really high, but our lows weren’t real low, either. Our structure held together and that’s how you grind your way to a 13-point win. We have to continue to progress and do better.”
Marshall returns to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Morgan State (2-3).