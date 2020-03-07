ATHENS, Ohio — Peebles (23-2) showed why it was seeded No. 1 when it defeated fifth-seeded Ironton St. Joe 57-47 Saturday in a Division IV, Region 15 high school boys basketball district semifinal at Ohio University's Convocation Center.
Peebles advances to the regional semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Convocation Center vs. Berlin Hiland (20-4), a 56-35 winner over Malvern (22-4) on Saturday in an East District championship game.
The Flyers finished 19-7.
The Indians took advantage of their height advantage and a quick pace to pull away early. Peebles used a 9-0 run to break a 4-4 tie and Ironton St. Joe never recovered, trailing 22-12 after one quarter.
The Indians frequently scored off offensive rebounds in building a 15-point lead early in the second period. The Flyers pulled within 11 several times in the quarter and that was the margin at halftime, as Peebles led 35-24.
Jimmy Mahlmesiter's basket early in the third quarter brought Ironton St. Joe within 39-29 and prompted Peebles coach Josh Arey to call time out. Dawson Mills followed with a basket for the Indians, but the Flyers refused to fold. Ryan Payne made two free throws to pull Ironton St. Joe within 10 again, but Peebles responded to lead 50-35 entering the fourth period.
Hunter Ruckel made a layup to open the fourth quarter, giving the Indians a 17-point lead, their largest. The Flyers rallied again, as Payne made a basket and Zach Roach followed with two free throws and a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 52-42.
Ironton St. Joe moved as close at 55-47 after a Mahlmeister basket with 14 seconds left, but inched no closer.
Ruckel led Peebles with 15 points. Dawson Mills scored 14, 10 in the first quarter, and Weston Browning 11.
J.C Damron paced the Flyers with 14 points. Payne scored 13 and Roach 11.
IRONTON ST. JOE 12 12 11 12 -- 47: Sheridan 2, Roach 11, Payne 13, Damron 14, Johnson 1, J. Mahlmesister 4, Weber 2.
PEEBLES 22 13 15 7 -- 57: Mills 14, White 2, Burba 7, Ruckel 15, Camp 4, Browning 11, Wesley 2.