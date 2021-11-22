HUNTINGTON -- Trevon Pendleton of league champion Ironton was named Ohio Valley Conference high school football coach of the year.
Pendleton led the Fighting Tigers to an 11-2 overall record and a 7-0 OVC mark, as well as to the third round of the Division V playoffs, where Ironton lost 17-14 to Wheelersburg.
Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe was selected player of the year. The 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior completed 181 of 266 passes for 2,190 yards and 28 touchdowns. Roe also carried 104 times for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Roe was joined on the first team by fellow Trojans James Thurman, Amare Johnson, Reade Pendlton and Alberto Poxes. Ironton players on the first unit were Angelo Washington, Nate Cochran, Rylan Cecil, Blake Murrell, Ashton Duncan and Riley Boggs.
OVC runner-up Fairland placed on the first team J.D. Brumfield, Zander Schmidt, Steeler Leep, R.J. Ward and Casey Hudson. Making the team from Coal Grove were Chase Hall, Brad Wheeler and Jarren Hicks. Also on the team were, from Gallia Academy, Isaac Clary, Cole Hines and Kenyon Franklin; from Rock Hill, Owen Hankins and Hunter Blagg; from South Point, Maddox McCallister and Malik Pegram; and from Chesapeake, Levi Blankenship and Nick Burns.
Earning honorable mention were Aaron Masters and C.J. McCall from Ironton; Stephen Rhodes and Alec Dement from Fairland; Donavan Carr and Dariyonne Bryant from Portsmouth; Perry Kingery and Steven Simpson from Coal Grove; Brody Fellure and Zane Albright from Rock Hill; Alex Lambert and Luke Byrd from South Point; and Ben Bragg and Bryce Mount from Chesapeake.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.