Paige Shy teaches children new skills during the 304 Basketball Day Camp on Wednesday at Spring Valley High School. Shy is one of four former high school stars from West Virginia, who took an unlikely route and all ended up Youngstown State University. They all conducted a camp at Spring Valley to benefit Special Olympics.
SPRING VALLEY — Four West Virginia natives united at Youngstown State University brought their love of basketball back to their home state.
Paige Shy and Dena Jarrells (graduates of Huntington St. Joe High School), Shay-Lee Kirby (Parkersburg), and Emily Saunders (Wyoming East) banded together to work a basketball camp Wednesday at Spring Valley High School to support the growth of basketball and raise money for a charity close to their hearts.
