HUNTINGTON — Parkersburg South quarterback Brandon Penn lived up to his reputation.
The senior led the Patriots spread offense with 158 yards rushing and he threw for 148 as the visitors defeated Huntington High, 30-21, to spoil homecoming for the Highlanders.
Penn, who had accounted for 21 scores prior to Friday, threw a TD pass in the first period and also picked off a pass late to seal the win.
Parkersburg South, ranked third in Class AAA, improved to 6-0. Huntington fell to 3-2 and visits Hurricane next week. This was the first win for the Patriots against a team with a winning record.
Devin Gaines scored twice for the Patriots, who have an open date next week.
In the first half, South used a kickoff return for a score to take a 21-14 lead at the break.
Moments after a Huntington score, Dylan Day fielded a ground ball kickoff, went up the middle and ended up going 77 yards for the score.
Blair had two scores in the first half for the Highlanders. The first was a 10-yarder in the first period and the second was a 6-yard run to even the score at 14-14. The senior at 109 yards rushing the first two periods.
Parkersburg South used the big play for its first TD. It was a 47-yard pass from Brandon Penn to Levi Rice. The other score was a 4-yard run by Gaines to give the visitors a 14-7 lead with 8:20 left in the second period.
The Patriots recovered two Huntington fumbles in the first half. They also blocked a 30-yard field goal try by Nathan Young. Jackson had returned the kickoff from his 11 to the Parkersburg South 6 only to see the Patriots defense rise to the occasion as the block was by the middle of the line.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 7 14 7 2 — 30
HUNTINGTON 7 7 7 0 — 21
First quarter
H — Blair 10 run (Young kick), 5:29.
PS — Rice 47 pass from Penn (Haught kick), 1:55.
Second quarter
PS — Gaines 4 run (Haught kick), 8:20.
H — Blair 6 run (Young kick), 2:08.
PS — Day 77 kickoff return (Haught kick), 1:54.
Third quarter
PS — Gaines 6 run (Haught kick), 6:46.
H — Blackwell 2 run (Young kick), 5:20.
Fourth periods
PS — safety, Blackwell tackled in end zone, 7:02,
PS H
Team Statistics
First downs 17 17
Rushes-yards 46-235 32-181
Passing yards 148 188
Comp-att-int 15-21-1 21-32-2
Total offense 383 369
Penalties 10-80 5-21
Fumbles/lost 2-2 2-2
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Parkersburg South, Penn 24-158, Gaines 19-65, Day 1-6, Jones 1-4, Beverage 1-2. Huntington, Lopetrone 2-6, Blackwell 6-18, Blair 14-124, Jackson 7-19, Felder 2-5, White 1-9.
PASSING — Parkersburg South, Penn 12-21-1, 148 yards. Huntington, Blackwell 21-32-2 188 yards..
RECEIVING — Parkersburg South, Francisco 1-8, Rice 5-78, Day 8-56, Hogsett 1-6. Huntington, Johnson 1-minus 2, Jackson 3-29, Archer 3-34, Felder 2-18, Waynick 6-109.