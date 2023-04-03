HUNTINGTON — Cole Pennington dropped back to pass and was intercepted by Jaden Yates.
Two sons of former Marshall University football stars Chad Penningotn and Max Yates are looking to create their own story with the Thundering Herd football team are doing just that in their first spring season.
"Jaden got me on a good one," Pennington said with a laugh. "I'm going to have to dap him up in the locker room and tell him that."
Pennington watched spring ball from the sidelines a year ago before joining the team as a freshman in the summer. He redshirted last season, appeared in the season opener but otherwise was limited to scout team reps in practice — something he took full advantage of.
"Going through scout team I got a lot of reps and got to be out there and throw some, to see that at the college level was huge for me," the freshman signal caller added. "Getting some more reps and more practice time this spring is good for my growth."
Interception aside, Pennington said it felt good to see meaningful reps in the team's first scrimmage period of spring, a little bit different feel that taking scout team reps, though he was named the offensive scout team player of the year a season ago.
"It's good to finally get out there and get some practice reps in," he said. "Been waiting all winter working out with the team and stuff and the guys are chomping at the bit to get out there, so it's nice to get out there and be able to practice."
He's one of six quarterbacks on the spring roster,. Four return from last year. There's Cam Fancher, who appeared in all 13 games last season and made seven starts, then Chase Harrison, Cade Cunningham and Pennington.
Joining the room are two newcomers, Colin Parachek and Maddex McMillen, both true freshman.
The returners are all looking for chances to prove themselves this spring and summer heading into fall camp before head coach Charles Huff names a Week 1 starter.
Last year, the competition extended well into fall camp between Henry Colombi, who won the job and started the first half of the season, and Fancher who finished out the year under center.
Much of the same might be expected this year, except Fancher isn't chasing the starting job, he's trying to keep it.
"I think we all have been collectively growing as a group," Fancher said. "All the Q's are pushing each other so it's been a good learning experience for everybody."
Fancher is new to being the 'old guy' in the room, but said he knows it comes with the territory and is embracing his situation as the Herd begins the second week of spring practice.
Some of the same leaps, in terms of development, that Fancher made last year, he's watching Pennington, Harrison and Cunningham make this spring in what might feel like a full-circle moment for the redshirt sophomore.
No matter which one of them lines up with the offense, they are sure to be better for it as they match up with one of the top defenses in college football from a season ago.
Good for competition. Good for growth.
"Going against that defense everyday will make you a better quarterback," Pennington added. "Being able to have a lot of guys out there that have played and have experience and (to see) what they do everyday in practice is definitely something that I'm learning from and trying to get better at."
Even if that means throwing an interception or two.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.