WESTWOOD, Ky. -- Cole Pennington completed 12 of 15 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Lexington Sayre (8-0) to a 48-14 victory over Fairview (2-6) Friday night in high school football.
The son of Spartans head coach and former Marshall and NFL star Chad Pennington, threw TD passes to Ford Webb, Trey Dennis and Cory Givens. Caleb Kern and Jackson Marshall ran for touchdowns.
The Eagles were within 14-6 after Tanner Johnson's 4-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Harper at 2:29 of the first quarter, but 58 seconds later Cole Pennington threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Dennis to start a 34-0 Sayre run.
Johnson threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cody Caldwell in the closing seconds, then ran for the two-point conversion to set the score. Johnson ran for 113 yards and completed 10 of 16 passes for 99 yards.
Marshall led the Spartans with 70 yards rushing. Dennis caught three passes for 88 yards as Sayre joined Elizabethtown and Owensboro as the only undefeated teams in Kentucky this season.
LEXINGTON SAYRE 20 21 7 0 -- 48
FAIRVIEW 6 0 0 8 -- 14
S -- Kern 1 run (Farish kick)
S -- Webb 9 pass from Pennington (Farish kick)
F -- Harper 4 pass from Johnson (run failed)
S -- Dennis 23 pass from Pennington (kick failed)
S --Pennington 2 run (Farish kick)
S -- Givens 21 pass from Pennington (Farish kick)
S -- Marshall 47 run (Farish kick)
F -- Caldwell 26 pass from Johnson (Johnson run)
RUSSELL 41, RACELAND 21: The visiting Red Devils turned three Rams turnovers into touchdowns in a triumph in the Rail Bowl.
Raceland led 7-0 after Connor Hughes' 2-yard toouchdown run at 5:42 of the first quarter, but 57 seconds later Charlie Jachimczuk's 64-yard TD pass to Mason Lykins tied it.
The Red Devils pulled ahead 14-7 on Ethan Osborne's 9-yard touchdown run, then extended the lead to 20-7 on Osborne's 16-yard scoring scamper with 5:03 left in the third quarter. Nathan Conley followed 2:17 later with a 7-yard TD run to make it 27-7.
Russell made it 34-7 on a 26-yard scoring pass from Jachimczuk to Lykins with 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Paul Fannin caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Connor Hughes at 8:49 of the fourth quarter to pull Raceland within 34-14, but Conley's 46-yard touchdown run at 7:14 of the fourth squashed any hopes of a comeback by the Rams.
MAN 19, BUFFALO 14: The Hillbillies (4-4), playing their fourth game in 10 days, edged the host Bison (5-2) in a defensive battle.
Buffalo took a 7-0 lead on Chase Lovejoy's 25-yard touchdown run at 2:11 of the first quarter. Man pulled within 7-6 on the first play of the second quarter when Cameron Frye scored from the 9. Frye caught two TD passes in the second half to give the Hillbillies a 19-7 lead.
Dalton Jones returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown with 2:14 left to set the score.
Lovejoy ran 13 times for 80 yards for Buffalo. Frye gained 41 yards on eight attempts for Man, which also received 45 yards on 18 carries by Joshua Moody.
Soccer
WHEELERSBURG 2, GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS 1: The Pirates (21-0) won a Division III regional championship Saturday with a victory over the visiting Bobcats.
Grandview Heights took a 1-0 lead 1:51 before halftime, but Braxton Sammons scored off an assist by Aaron Jolly in the 47th minute to tie it. Sammons scored the winning goal in the 67th minute off a corner-kick assist by Nathan Sylvia.