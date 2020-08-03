HUNTINGTON -- Welcome home -- almost -- Chad Pennington.
The former Marshall University, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins quarterback is head football coach at Sayre High School in Lexington, Kentucky. Pennington is scheduled to bring his team to Westwood, Kentucky, to play Fairview on Nov. 6.
Sayre went 1-6 last season, its first at the varsity level. The Broncos beat Rock Creek (Indiana) Academy 34-0. Sayre lost to Bethlehem (49-14), Berea (37-21), Fort Knox (24-21), Carroll County (14-10), Bishop Brossart (21-3) and Pineville (44-9).
Fairview finished 4-7 in 2019.
Until last season, Sayre hadn't fielded a varsity football team since 1977.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Wayne girls basketball star Alana Eves was offered a scholarship by Susquehanna University. Grace Christian girls basketball standout Karli McCloud was offered by Waynesburg. Russell volleyball star Madeline Hill signed with Barton College.
Huntington High defensive back Chance Jackson changed his commitment from Kentucky Christian University to Virginia-Wise. Chesapeake girls basketball standout Maddie Ward visited Centre College. Martin County basketball star Trey James committed to Iona.
Poca basketball star Isaac McKneely received an offer from Purdue. Musselman wide receiver Blake Hartman committed to Lehigh. South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton picked up and offer from Indiana. Old Dominion offered George Washington kicker Michael Hughes. Minford baseball player Brayden Davis signed with Shawnee State.
SCHEDULING CHANGES: Huntington High is scheduled to play at Bridgeport on Oct. 30. Trinity and Weirton Madonna scheduled to play one another twice this season.
Ashland added a football game Sept. 25 at Bourbon County. Boyd County will play host to Fairview on Oct. 2. Ashland and Boyd County switched their games with one another from the season opener to Nov. 6. Russell will entertain Simon Kenton on Oct. 2. Raceland's home game with Pikeville has been changed from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12. The Rams will play host to Russell on Nov. 6. West Carter is slated to visit Greenup County on Nov. 6.
North Marion is to visit Chapmanville, and Man is to play at Calhoun County, on Oct. 9. On Sept. 24, Clay-Battell visits Hannan. On Sept. 25, Tolsia plays at East Carter.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Russell boys basketball coach Tom Barrick is the new president of the National High School Basketball Coaches Association.
Ashland golfer Kate Hanni took medalist honors at the Central Hardin Invitational on Friday. She shot a 2-under-par, 70. Man's boys basketball team picked up two heralded transfers in Israel Canterbury from Belfry and Colton Blankenship from Mingo Central. The Hillbillies went 18-6 last season and expect to contend for a Class A state title in 2021.
Wheelersburg football standout Gage Adkins received an invitation to the Blue-Grey All-American Combine. The Eastern Kentucky Conference Grid-O-Rama scheduled for Aug. 14 has been canceled.