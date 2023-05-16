HUNTINGTON — When KB Peralta transferred to Marshall, he did so with some history with the program already.
Not only had Peralta played against the Herd while at Middle Tennessee State University, a former Conference USA opponent that appeared on the schedule each year, but his brother, Elvis Peralta, is also the most recent player drafted from Marshall by a Major League Baseball organization. The Oakland Athletics took him in 2019.
So naturally, there was a conversation between them when KB entered the transfer portal after last season.
"When Marshall became an option, (Elvis) said to go get it," Peralta said. "At the moment, it was my best option to go somewhere else."
In his first season with the Herd, Peralta has appeared in 42 games and started 38 of those, spending most of his time at third base while also playing at second when necessary -- the same two positions Elvis played in his two seasons at Marshall.
"I believe third base is as tough to play in college baseball with the aluminum bat as any place in the field, and we've got our best guy doing it," first-year Herd coach Greg Beals said of Peralta.
Those defensive abilities were on full display in last weekend's series against Troy.
Peralta fielded with his backhand a pair of ground balls deep in the corner and made the long throw across the diamond for force-outs at first. Additionally, he tracked down a pair of pop-ups deep in foul territory, including one that would've landed in the Herd's dugout.
"He's a great defender, and today is not just 'a day.' Today was just a showcase for him. He's a great defender, and that's a big part of why he is in the lineup, is he solidifies our defense," Beals said. "The one pop-up was right on the edge of the gate. I don't know if you guys could see it, but he was hanging on the fence. Had the two back-handed plays, and that's just good defense and it needs to be a constant."
Peralta hit ninth in the lineup last weekend, and with three games remaining in the 2023 season, he's batting .248 with 32 base hits, three doubles and two triples that have driven in 13 runs. His offense has been reliable, but his defense has been excellent.
It might sound cliché, but Peralta said the key to playing high-level defense is to stay ready.
"Honestly, I'm always ready for the tough play, because playing third base is all about reaction time, so I'm ready to get the first step. That's pretty much it," Peralta said. "You have to read the players' swings and know what the tendencies are, and usually that all plays into being on time when the pitch is delivered."
After failing to qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and the cancellation of Tuesday's scheduled home game with Morehead State, Marshall's season is down to three remaining games scheduled against No. 8 Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina this weekend.
It's been a less-than-perfect season for the Herd, which is 16-34 and 5-22 in its first season in a new league, but it's not all about the numbers for Peralta, who has found a baseball family in Huntington.
"To be here and meet new guys and have new connections, it's been really fun. When we're together, it feels like more of a family compared to Middle Tennessee," said Peralta, who said he plans to return next year for his final season of eligibility.
Next year promises a fresh start, with a new ballpark on the way and a full offseason for Beals to put his fingerprints on the program more than he already has in his first year at the helm after being hired six weeks prior to the team's first game.
Marshall has lost 12 straight games heading into the weekend but could play spoiler in Myrtle Beach should it snap that losing streak and take a game off Coastal Carolina, which is trying to fend off Southern Miss for the regular season title.
The Chanticleers and Golden Eagles are tied for first place in the standings with identical 20-7 records in Sun Belt Conference play.
"This is going to be a new team (next year), and I'm just hoping to keep those good connections next year," Peralta said. "I'm hoping we can come together as a team for the remaining games and just have fun. That's the biggest thing."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
