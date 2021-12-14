HUNTINGTON - Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni has always joked that with all the buzz surrounding the offense of his teams, people forget that his names start with 'D'.
Lately, though, it would be hard to argue that there's no 'D' in D'Antoni.
Marshall's perimeter defense has played well in the last two games, which has led to lopsided wins for the Thundering Herd.
In its last two wins, opponents have connected on just 18% of their 3-point attempts.
The most eye-opening effort came against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday when the Colonels hit just five of 32 attempts from long range as the Herd's scheme kept EKU from getting good looks.
As Marshall prepares for Wednesday's 7 p.m. contest at Ohio, the Herd will be looking for a similar effort on the perimeter against a team who draws much of its offense from the outside.
"It's going to be similar to Eastern (Kentucky)," D'Antoni said. "They shoot a lot of threes. I think 45 percent of their offense comes from threes."
Marshall's strength in perimeter defense came from a lineup change, which also led to a schematic variation on the defensive end.
With Marshall bringing Obinna Anochili-Killen and David Early in to the starting lineup, the Herd became more athletic, which allowed the unit to switch off on the perimeter.
Early's strength allows the Herd to not give ground, even when he's switched off on a longer player or a post.
With the switching out front, Eastern Kentucky's screen game and pick-and-pop sets didn't really free anyone up on the outside, which forced EKU's guards to drive inside where Killen was waiting to alter shots and the Herd's length was able to get deflections in the passing lanes.
While it is likely that Marshall will incorporate a similar style against the Bobcats on Wednesday night, Ohio does feature a better post game than what Eastern Kentucky does, which will have to be accounted for.
Ohio is led by guard Mark Sears, who averages 16.2 points per game, but Sears is complemented by forwards Jason Carter (13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Ben Vander Plas (13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds).
"They have two bigger bodies inside, though, that we'll have to deal with," D'Antoni said. "They do post them up, so we'll have to deal with post-ups and provide some help."
Marshall (7-3) will have to be careful in its help defense and where it brings double-teams from when doubling down, however, because Vander Plas is a good passer that can kick out for open shots on the perimeter.
While Marshall wants to contain the interior, it does not want to allow Ohio to get hot from the outside.
In Ohio's last game, Stetson did a good job of its perimeter defense, limiting Ohio (7-2) to five of 19 shooting from the outside. The Bobcats scored just 55 points in the win over Stetson -- 17 points below their average.