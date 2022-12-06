Ironton’s Ty Perkins (3) speeds up field after a catch as the Fighting Tigers take on South Range in the OHSAA Division V state football championship on Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Ironton’s Trevor Carter (2) and Chianti Martin (22) move to tackel Harvest Prep’s Aidan Rogers (12) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Nov. 18 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Ironton’s Ty Perkins (3) speeds up field after a catch as the Fighting Tigers take on South Range in the OHSAA Division V state football championship on Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Ironton’s Jaquez Keyes (5) rushes for a score during a high school football game on Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Proctorville.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Ironton’s Trevor Carter (2) and Chianti Martin (22) move to tackel Harvest Prep’s Aidan Rogers (12) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Nov. 18 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
HUNTINGTON — Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins and linebacker Landon Barnes, and Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary head a list of local players named to Ohio all-state high school football teams Tuesday.
Perkins and Barnes were tabbed first team in Division V after helping the Fighting Tigers (15-1) to the Ohio Valley Conference championship and a spot in the state title game. Perkins caught 50 passes for 1,145 yards and 16 touchdowns. Barnes made 97 tackles, 12 for losses.
Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter made the second team after making 120 tackles, 16 for losses. Running back Jaquez Keyes, who rushed for 1,041 yards and 16 touchdowns, made the third team. Tigers offensive lineman Noah Patterson and defensive back Amari Felder earned honorable-mention honors.
Wheelersburg kicker Connor Estep made the first team and wide receiver Caleb Miller the second unit. Portsmouth wide receiver Reade Pendleton was named to the third team.
Fairland wide receiver Steeler Leep made the second team after catching 19 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Dragons quarterback Peyton Jackson, wide receiver Brycen Hunt, offensive lineman Steven Rhodes and defensive lineman Zion Martin were honorable-mention selections.
Also earning honorable mention were Chesapeake defensive lineman Nick Wright, South Point quarterback Jordan Ermalovich and wide receiver Brayden Hanshaw, Wheelersburg wide receiver Eric Lattimore and linebacker Landon Hutchinson, Meigs quarterback Griffin Cleland and running back Conlee Burnem, and Portsmouth quarterback Tyler Duncan, linebacker Brenden Truitt and kicker Zach Roth.
In Division IV, Clary was a first-team pick. Blue Devils’ quarterback Brody Fellure was a third-team pick. Gallia Academy players receiving honorable mention were linebacker Cole Hines, running back Hudson Shamblin and wide receiver Kenyon Franklin.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
