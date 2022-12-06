The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins and linebacker Landon Barnes, and Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary head a list of local players named to Ohio all-state high school football teams Tuesday.

Perkins and Barnes were tabbed first team in Division V after helping the Fighting Tigers (15-1) to the Ohio Valley Conference championship and a spot in the state title game. Perkins caught 50 passes for 1,145 yards and 16 touchdowns. Barnes made 97 tackles, 12 for losses.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

