COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Ty Perkins' terrific week became even better Friday night.
Earlier in the week, the Ironton High School wide receiver received a scholarship offer from the University of Akron and an invitation to visit Boston College. On Friday, Perkins scored a season-high 24 points to lift the Fighting Tigers to a 78-72 victory over Coal Grove in boys basketball.
Ironton (7-8 overall, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference) forced 23 turnovers and survived an 18-for-35 performance at the free throw line.
The Hornets fell to 6-10, 3-6.
WAHAMA 56, WAYNE 41: Sawyer VanMatre scored 22 points as the White Falcons (7-5) rallied to beat the host Pioneers (7-8). Josiah Lloyd scored 15 and Ethan Gray 10. Ryan Maynard and Ronnie Staley scored 10 each for Wayne.
RUSSELL 57, LEWIS COUNTY 56: Brady Bell scored 32 points and hit the winning 3-pointer as the Red Devils (11-4) overcame a nine-point deficit to defeat the Lions (5-14) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Griffin Downs scored 11 points. Hunter Gerike led Lewis County with 28 points.
Girls basketball
GRACE CHRISTIAN 38, EMMANUEL 21: Sydney Cicenas outscored the opponent from Connecticut by herself in the Bob Jones University Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina. Cicenas scored 24 points for the Soldiers (8-5). Alina Soler scored 15 for Emmanuel.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Fairland's girls basketball game Saturday at North Adams was canceled, as was Greenup County at Morgan County boys and East Ridge vs. Boyd County boys. Wayne's boys game vs. Riverside was postponed to Feb. 7.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.