Ironton’s Ty Perkins (12), left, makes a drive to the net past Chesapeake’s Ben Bragg (32) as Chesapeake takes on Ironton during a boys Division III sectional basketball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Chesapeake.
IRONTON — Ty Perkins’ career as an Ironton High School athlete is down to, at most, its last two weeks.
The talented senior wide receiver said he will enroll early at the University of Cincinnati, meaning the Fighting Tigers boys basketball team will be without its standout point guard.
“I’m going to enroll in January,” Perkins said.
When asked why, he extended his arms.
“I need to get bigger and stronger,” Perkins said, with a smile.
A college weight program and training table likely will help the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder bulk up. Thin and lanky, Perkins is adept at making defenders miss, blowing by them and catching passes. His kickoff return for a touchdown on the last play of the game in a 13-10 victory over Jackson on Aug. 28, 2021, has gone down in lore in a program famous for the spectacular.
Perkins and his teammates enter Friday’s 7 p.m. Ohio Division V state semifinal at Cincinnati Princeton’s Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium with a 14-0 record. Their foe is Germantown Valley View (13-1). Ironton hopes for a victory to send it to its third state title game in four years. The Tigers/Spartans winner will take on the victor from Friday’s other semifinal pitting Canfield South Range (14-0) and Liberty Center (14-0) in the state championship game at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Perkins figures to be a primary concern of Valley View defenders after his performance last week in a 34-0 triumph over Harvest Prep. Perkins caught six passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. He also intercepted two passes.
“What a special player he is,” Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said of Perkins. “He’s an unbelievable talent. He’s worked hard to put himself in this position.”
Talent isn’t Perkins’ only attribute. Pendleton said the standout pass catcher also is a leader in the locker room and on the field.
“He’s a great teammate,” Pendleton said. “All of our kids are, but Ty’s different.”
Perkins said he appreciates that the Tigers welcomed him warmly when he transferred from Lucasville Valley two seasons ago.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
