HUNTINGTON — Todd Maynard and Chandler Thompson have turned to underclassmen this season to lead their respective boys’ basketball teams this season.
On Monday, it was Thompson’s Lawrence County Bulldogs and eighth grader Hayden Perry who got the best of Maynard’s Huntington St. Joe Fighting Irish with a 79-46 victory.
Perry scored 19 points, 15 in the third quarter, to best Maynard’s starting lineup of three freshmen for the team’s third consecutive win.
Lawrence Co. (4-2) stormed to a 27-12 lead through the first quarter behind senior Will Lafferty and junior Andrew Bloomfield who each scored seven points. St. Joe (1-1) fought back in the second behind freshmen Isaiah Sanders and Marcus Jackson who tallied nine points together to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 35-28 at halftime.
Thompson deployed a full-court press to force 18 turnovers by the Fighting Irish while Perry got involved from 3-point range as well as in the lane.
After a Sanders two-point field goal cut the Lawrence lead to 35-30 to begin the second half, the Bulldogs’ Blake Marcum hit a 3-point shot, one of 10 the visitors made.
Perry followed a missed shot with a rebound and put back to put the Bulldogs back ahead 40-30. His 3-point bank shot at 4:25 of the third put Lawrence ahead 46-33. Two minutes later, Perry’s second 3-pointer from the top of the key made it a 61-37 game.
“They pressure you for 32 minutes,” Maynard said of Lawrence County. “Our guys played hard, but they just couldn’t withstand their pressure, the constant pressure they had.”
Thompson said his game plan for Monday was to continue working on the team’s man-to-man defense and ensure the pressure rotations were working.
“I feel like we did that,” said Thompson, whose team defeated Raceland and West Carter before the win over St. Joe. The Bulldogs will face Prestonsburg on Friday in a 58th District matchup in Louisa, Kentucky.
“With a young team when they see the ball do in the rim, it makes everything a little bit easier for them,” Thompson said. “Every time it goes in it seems that rim get a little bit bigger and bigger for them. It gives them some confidence and that’s what we saw in the first and third quarters.”
St. Joe will travel to Ashland on Tuesday to take on Rose Hill Christian.
