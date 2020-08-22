HUNTINGTON — Alex Salguero came to Marshall five years ago as a promising offensive lineman in the Class of 2016 for the Herd.
Salguero is still waiting to make his first start in a Marshall uniform, but it appears that wait is over.
After learning from four-year starter and All-Conference USA selection Levi Brown, Salguero is poised to assume the role as starting center on Marshall's offensive front.
During that four-year stretch, Salguero soaked up each nuance of Brown's game in an attempt to emulate a player whom Marshall offensive line coach Greg Adkins called "as consistent of an offensive lineman around here as we've had."
Now, Salguero is eager to put what he learned from years studying Brown to work.
"I did almost everything as I possibly could as Levi would," Salguero said. "Watching him play, I mean, he was great. There was nothing he did wrong. He was a great role model around other people, so if I just did what he did, I knew I was doing the right things. Just giving 100 percent definitely is a big plus."
Salguero's daily effort and unwavering commitment to Marshall football are things both Adkins and head coach Doc Holliday pointed to first when speaking about the Herd's new starting center.
In a day where use of the transfer portal is increasing, seeing a player wait his turn for such an extended period of time is a rarity.
It's also one of the things that Holliday felt makes Salguero the right leader for the offensive front.
"It's very seldom to have a guy like that anymore because of all the transfer rules and everything that's going on," Holliday said. "Guys that face a little adversity, they just pick up and leave, so it just tells you what kind of character that kid has. He loves Marshall, he loves being here, and it's paying off for him right now. It's also paying off for us."
Salguero's character is brought on by a man who never got to see him travel to Marshall — that being his grandfather, who passed away during his senior year of high school.
There was one saying that Salguero's grandfather etched in his brain before his death, however.
Shortly after his arrival in Huntington, Salguero got that saying — "Carpe Diem" — etched on his forearm as a permanent reminder.
"This was a saying he always told me every time I saw him," Salguero said while pointing out the tattoo. "I said, 'You know what? That's who I am.' I use that every day. It's something I live by."
Whether studying behind Brown previously or now that he's establishing himself as the starter on the offensive front, Salguero takes everything one day at a time and tries to seize the day — the meaning of "carpe diem" — as best he can.
The cool aspect for Salguero is that his journey as an offensive lineman has come full circle at Marshall.
Salguero was part of a Class of 2016 that featured six offensive linemen — all of whom are still with the program.
Barring any changes from last year's lineup, every starter along Marshall's offensive front will have come from that class.
And while Salguero may not have any starts under his belt, he has plenty of experience with the guys he grew with in the position room.
"I came in with all of them and I had to wait my turn, but playing with them is awesome," Salguero said. "There's no delay between me and those guys because I practiced with them before. I know all their tendencies and stuff, so I just jumped right in and started playing ball with them."
Adkins credited the work Salguero put in during spring drills in 2019 for helping him achieve consistency within the group. During that spring, Salguero served as starting center with Brown out after an offseason procedure.
"That experience that he gained in the spring before really catapulted him into his junior year," Adkins said.
Salguero said that spring, plus his familiarity with the guys around him really helped those guys trust him as he makes the line calls from the center spot.
"I've waited a long time and I've been ready," Salguero said. "I knew my place. I waited my turn and when I got my shot, they knew I knew my stuff so I could make the right calls."
Perhaps the best news for Salguero came on Friday when Holliday spoke to the team following practice.
While the team was in the midst of its practice, the NCAA passed down legislation that allows an additional year of eligibility for fall-sport athletes in 2020-21.
After waiting four years for the chance to start just one season, now Salguero may get the chance to play alongside his teammates for two seasons.
"There's a guy that finally got a year to start, and guess what. He may get another one," Holliday said. "That'll be a good deal for him."
Salguero was pleased to hear the news, but stayed focused on the task at hand.
"It was really surprising because I didn't think something like that could happen," Salguero said. "Right now, we're just worried about EKU and with what Doc said, we'll worry about that after the season."
It was a statement that would've made his grandfather proud.
Carpe diem.