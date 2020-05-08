HUNTINGTON — That didn’t last long.
Just 10 weeks after coaching Oak Hill in what he thought would be his final game, Norm Persin came out of retirement to accept the boys basketball head coaching job at Lucasville Valley High School.
That the legendary coach will take to the sideline again might not have surprised many who predicted he would return to the bench, but Persin said it was a shock to him. Persin said he was serious about retiring, but Lucasville Valley presented the best situation possible.
“I don’t have to teach,” Persin said. “I don’t have to be the athletic director. I don’t have to be there in the fall when the kids play football or other sports. I only have to be there in basketball season.”
When Persin retired, he said he did so to spend more time with his grandchildren, which he still will be able to do. He also said he was tired of getting up early in the morning and heading to school, instead preferring to sit on his porch and drink a cup of coffee or two. He still can do that.
Persin said he was serious about staying away from the game, but the Valley offer was too good to pass up.
“I had no interest, but it’s a good situation,” Persin said. “I had no intentions of coaching again. Then they started calling. They just kept coming at me.”
Lucasville Valley went 6-15 last season with a young team that returns some talent. Persin’s Oak Hill squad beat the Indians 58-43 and 68-21 last season. Valley loses just two seniors to graduation, however, and traditionally has been a strong program.
In Persin, Valley is getting the third-winningest coach in Ohio high school basketball history. He has a 766-214 record and his .786 winning percentage is the best in state history. Persin’s career victory total trails only Kalida’s Richard Kortokraz, who went 890-372, and Kettering Alter’s Joe Petrocelli, who was 831-305.
Persin began his boys coaching career with six seasons at Oak Hill, where he led the Oaks to three Ohio Valley Conference championships. He then spent two seasons at Wilmington High School before taking the job at Chesapeake where he won 16 OVC titles, including a record 11 in a row, in 21 seasons. During that run, Persin’s Panthers also compiled a 76-game home winning streak and a regular-season win streak of 46 games.