The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — Cabell Midland and Huntington High played baseball so efficiently Tuesday the teams didn’t even have to turn on the lights at the Knights’ field.

Isaac Petitt provided plenty of power anyway in Cabell Midland’s 7-5 victory in a game that began at 6 p.m. and was done by 7:40 p.m. The standout center fielder hit a grand slam in the first inning to give the Knights (18-7) a 4-0 lead they never relinquished.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you