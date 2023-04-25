ONA — Cabell Midland and Huntington High played baseball so efficiently Tuesday the teams didn’t even have to turn on the lights at the Knights’ field.
Isaac Petitt provided plenty of power anyway in Cabell Midland’s 7-5 victory in a game that began at 6 p.m. and was done by 7:40 p.m. The standout center fielder hit a grand slam in the first inning to give the Knights (18-7) a 4-0 lead they never relinquished.
“That let Hunter (McSweeney) get into the game and relax,” Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said of his starting pitcher. “That let him settle down and get into the game. He threw a great game. He wanted this game and threw really well.”
McSweeney threw 92 pitches, giving up two earned runs, striking out four and walking three in a complete game. He also scored the Knights’ fifth run, walking and coming home on a single by Kenyon Collins in the second inning.
The Highlanders (11-11) broke up McSweeney’s no-hit and shutout bids in the fourth when Brian Robinson reached on an infield hit and scored on an error to make it 5-1.
Cabell Midland countered with a pair of critical runs in the bottom of the inning. Collins singled home Landon Nida before Ray Ray Williams crossed the plate off a wild pitch for a 7-1 lead.
Huntington High took advantage of three Knights errors in the sixth to pull within 5-3. Colson Parker scored on a double error when Cabell Midland fielders botched a ground ball and a throw. Tayveon Wilson beat out an infield hit that scored Robinson.
In the seventh, Jax O’Roark doubled to left-center just beyond the glove of a diving Petitt to plate Jonathan Jackson and Robinson, setting the score.
Huntington High coach John Dennison said his team fell too far behind early.
“It was too much too early,” Dennison said. “I’m proud of the kids. They battled.”
Brumfield complimented the Highlanders.
“They came back with a couple of hits at the end,” Brumfield said. “We told our kids, ‘keep your foot on the pedal.’ We left too many guys (eight) in scoring position. At tournament time, you have to get those guys in.”
Nida went 4 for 4 with a quartet of singles. Collins was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Williams was 2 for 4. Petitt went 1 for 2 and was hit by pitches twice.
The Knights return to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ashland. Huntington High plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Boyd County.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 000 102 2 — 5 5 0
CABELL MIDLAND 410 200 x — 7 9 4
O’Roark, Ramey (1), Burton (4) and Henson; McSweeney and Samuel.
