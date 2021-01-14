SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Maddy Petro came up big in the fourth quarter while Gallia Academy’s defense held South Point without a field goal and rallied to defeat the Lady Pointers, 40-32, Thursday night in Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball at the South Point Gym.
“We talked and came together,” Blue Angels coach Jordan Deel said about his squad’s comeback. “It’s a tight game with one quarter to play. We can win this game.”
South Point actually held a 28-23 lead with 2:01 left in the third period before the Blue Angels started their climb behind Petro. She had a three-point play at the 6:01 mark and added baskets with 5:24 and 2:22 to play, that one giving the visitors the lead for good at 32-31.
South Point’s only points in the final period came at the foul line. Sarah Roach made two with 5:50 to go and Karmen Bruton made one of two with 46.4 seconds left and the Blue Angels in full control.
“We knew what to do,” Deel said. “Turnovers (26 in a 40-26 loss to South Point at home on Jan. 2) killed us. Can’t win like that. Getting better is the goal. We simplified things, went back to basics. We played with more confidence.”
Pedro finished with 15 points and Chance Cremeans added 10.
“She’s a great leader,” Deel said of Petro. “We needed her leadership at the end of the game. We moved the ball, got open looks and made shots. That was a quick turn of events (fourth quarter).”
Bruton paced the Lady Pointers with 16 points. She had just one point in the fourth period.
“We rushed things a little bit,” South Point coach Dave Adams said. “We were not patient. And they didn’t give us second shots.”
South Point has just one senior on its roster.
“We’ve got to learn how to win,” Adams said. “It’s part of growing up. Petro’s a good one. She had some big shots.”
Kaelyn Jones went down with an apparent leg injury with 2:22 left in the game and got helped off the floor.
Gallia Academy also got some timely production from Asia Griffin in the final quarter. She made a big 3-pointer with less than two minutes to play, thanks to a kind roll and added a key two-pointer with 1:07 to play for a 37-31 lead.
“Shooter’s roll,” Deel said of Griffin’s timely trey. “Things like that happen. Good for us.
Gallia Academy (4-3) next plays Monday at home against OVC leader Coal Grove. South Point is in action Thursday when Ironton visits.
GALLIA ACADEMY: 13 8 4 15 — 40: Cremeans 10, Griffin 7, Petro 15, Wilcoxon 3, Reed 2, Truance 3.
SOUTH POINT 7 11 10 4 — 32: Jones 4, Roach 8, Mitchell 4, Bruton 16.