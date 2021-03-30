HUNTINGTON — Maddy Petro of Gallia Academy and Mallory Hawley of Meigs earned All-Ohio Division II honorable-mention honors Tuesday.
Petro, a 6-foot senior, averaged 14.2 points per game. Hawley, a 5-10 junior, averaged 19.2 points per contest.
Taylor Strock of Napoleon was named player pf the year. Rod Bentley of Vinton County was tabbed coach of the year.
The first team featured, Bailee Smith of Zanesville Maysville, Taylor Jones of Wintersville Indian Creek, Kenzie McConnell of Circleville, Faith Stinson of Thornville Sheridan, Morgan Bentley of Vinton County, Clarissa Craig of Roger Bacon, Jackie Grisdale of Poland, Brooke Rebman of Lorain Clearview, Taylor Thierry of Shaker Heights Laurel, and Cory Santoro of Bellevue.
In Division I, the large-school classification, K.K. Bransford of Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame was named player of the year. Klarke Ransome of Marysville was coach of the year.
The first team included, Imarianah Russell of Reynoldsburg, Emma Shumate of Newark, Cotie McMahon of Centerville, Chance Gray of West Chester Lakota West, Aubryanna Hall of Huber Heights Wayne, Shyanne Sellers of Aurora, Lanae Riley of Akron Archbishop Hoban, Reagan Bass of Strongsville and Grace VanSlooten.