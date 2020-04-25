HUNTINGTON — Ken Tackett has been off work since early March. Tackett, a PGA Tour rules official, got the unexpected break on March 13 when the prestigious Players Championship where he’d been assigned came to a halt after one round at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida.
Concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic made the buzzwords suddenly become shutdown, lockdown, shelter in place, stay at home, testing, essential needs, etc. Pro sports, the NCAA basketball tournaments for men and women, high school basketball tournaments for boys and girls, NCAA spring sports along with preps got wiped out. Schools and colleges got postponed or canceled most likely until this fall. Even that anticipated start back is in question.
So Tackett returned to his home in Charleston where he began to make the best he could of things with wife Tammy, daughter Hannah and son Zachary. For how long, no one knew because COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc around the world, is a virus never before encountered.
“It’s been great,” Tackett said of all this family time in such a trying time. “Been able to spend time at home with family. It’s my daughter’s senior year and then off to college (West Virginia). There have been fun times. I cook at night, have honey-do lists around the house. Everybody around the country is aware of what’s going on. Everyone looks for the best solution.”
Hannah is a senior at Capital High School and graduation ceremonies there got canceled. Zachary is a freshman at Capital. Tackett did graduate from Capital and then Northern Florida University in Jacksonville.
“I imagine they will do something,” Tackett said of the called off graduation. “It’s a right of passage.”
Then Tackett got word last week that the PGA TOUR will resume play June 11-14 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This is event No. 1 on the revised 2020-21 schedule which features 36 tournament instead of the original 49.
At the first four events, there will be no fans which the tour said will help it observe social distancing guidelines. Although tournaments won’t have the normal build out of grandstands and luxury suites, there will be ropes lining each fairway, scoreboards, a media center and some sort of television compound. Officials anticipate between 500 and 600 volunteers will be needed to provide basic services like ShotLink — which will require the most manpower — and there will even be a need for marshals to track errant golf balls. There will be a financial hit as well.
Throw in testing, taking temperatures, and other medical protocol, it figures to be a challenge. Tournament officials are now working to ensure testing is available at tournament sites.
“I hope, everybody hopes this is a once-in-a-lifetime sacrifice,” Tackett said. “Colonial and Hilton Head (S.C., site of the RBC Heritage the next week), those locations are comfortable with the timeline. Everybody needs to ease back into every phase of life. It’s amazing just how many people it takes to pull one of these off. In amateur, college golf, players are not used to no or not many fans around. A lot of (pro) players know about that. They are still golfers. They want to play. Some have different views about no fans. They’ve done it before. Mini-tours, Monday qualifiers, early or late groups out. A lot can change. We have a plan at this point. It’s bare bones. A lot of moving parts. Take it step by step.”
The John Deere Classic, set for July 9-12 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., will be the first FedExCup event with spectators.
“What it will be like I don’t know,” Tackett said. “We’re having internal conversations about it. Limit it (tickets) or something. Compared to New York or Chicago, Moline may be a better place to have fans. There will be a lot of fans no matter where. People want to get out.”
When the NFL, NBA, NHL or Major League baseball resume, they are sports held in confined areas. Precautions are easier. Golf is different.
“Golf is hundreds of acres outside,” Tackett said. “Other sports can control so much. The NBA shows up in (Las) Vegas, you have hotels to sequester and quarantine. The PGA is different, every week town to town. Golf fans are no idiots. They’ll operate in that cautionary manner.”
One place the PGA TOUR won’t visit this year or ever again is White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, played on Old White TPC at The Greenbrier Resort, skipped this year because of rescheduling. Tournament organizers then canceled the remaining six years of its contract (through 2026). The event began in 2010 as The Greenbrier Classic when it was played around the Fourth of July. Moving the event to the fall, starting in 2019, did not work out as well for sponsors and attendance.
Tackett ran the West Virginia Golf Association back when the PGA TOUR arrived. There was the financial crisis at the start (2010) and the COVID-19 pandemic at the end. And there was the horrific flood in 2016 which ravaged so many areas. The 2016 event got canceled (Tackett visited the site just after the flood) and Old White TPC got a rebuild and the pros returned in 2017.
“It (the news) hit hard. It really did,” Tackett said. “All I can say is celebrate the 10 years we had it in West Virginia. I respect Mr. (Jim) Justice (then resort owner and now governor) for having the vision and being able to pull it off. He created an event with the concerts and the military The flood was devastating. It’s a testament to Kelly Shumate and his entire team down there. They didn’t have a day off for eight months. Rebuild the course in less than a year and play.”
The tournament didn’t always have the strongest fields and the concerts which featured all music types got scrapped later. Many champs were first-timers/unknowns, but a Scott Stallings, Ted Potter, Jonas Blixt, they gladly took the $1 million payout. Xander Schauffele, Kevin Na and Joaquin Niemann won the last three.
“You have to at least take a moment and say, ‘you know we had the best tour event in 2011, the world’s best came in and played, and the young guys who won for the first time, it’s yea now they’re pretty good. This guy’s a player.’ You had (Stuart) Appleby on the front end (he shot 59 in the final round to win in 2010). It’s a pretty big deal,” Tackett said.
Tackett said he knows fans will be excited by the strong schedule on the back end. The PGA Championship is now in August. The FedEx Cup playoffs start Aug. 20 and go for three weeks. In September, there’s the U.S Open and Ryder Cup. The Masters has a reset for November. Fall golf at Augusta National.
“It’s strong,” Tackett said. “The FedEx is in major markets (Boston and Chicago) and then in Atlanta for the Tour Championship. Then the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup. The Masters in November will be something to remember. We can always say, ‘remember the time they played Augusta in the fall.’ Right now I don’t know what the season holds. You take precautions. You get back in the water slow and go.”