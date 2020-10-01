IRONTON — Freshman Addie Philabaum scored one goal and assisted on two to lead Ironton St. Joe (9-3) to a 4-2 victory over Northwest Wednesday in girls high school soccer.
Laiken Unger gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with a goal at 8:29, then Philabaum assisted Emma Whaley for a 2-0 lead at 31:38.
The Mohawks pulled with 2-1 at 41:46, but Bella Whaley answered off a pass from Philabaum to push Ironton St. Joe’s lead to 3-1. Philabaum scored off a Chloe Sheridan assist with 4:10 remaining. Ellie Curtis’ goal for Northwest with 1:20 left set the score.
Riley Daniels made three saves for the Flyers.
Boys soccer
POINT PLEASANT 10, BELPRE 3: The Big Blacks (6-3-3) scored six consecutive goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the host Golden Eagles.
Conner Van Fossen gave Belpre a 1-0 lead, but Point Pleasant responded with goals by two goals by Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Adam Veroski, Colton Young and Cael McCutcheon.
Van Fossen scored again to make it 6-2, but Pacey Frumm and Veroski followed with goals to push the lead to 8-2. Wesley Lee and Frumm added goals for the Big Blacks.
Volleyball
WHEELERSBURG 3, SOUTH WEBSTER 1: The Pirates avenged their only Southern Ohio Conference loss by beating the host Jeeps 25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22.
Wheelersburg (11-1 overall, 8-1 SOC) and South Webster (14-1, 10-1) are tied in the loss column atop the league standings.
Emily Boggs made 17 digs and 12 kills to lead the Pirates. Rileigh Meeker made 11 kills. Both players missed the first meeting with the Jeeps. Kylee Barney had 18 kills and Kaylee Darnell 12. Lauren Jolly issued 47 assists.
Graci Claxon led South Webster with 19 digs. Bri Claxon added 17 and Bella Claxon 13.
EASTERN-MEIGS 3, MEIGS 0: Sydney Sanders scored 14 points and Olivia Barber 10 as the Eagles(10-5) beat the Marauders 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 in Reedsville, Ohio.
Layna Catlett led Meigs (5-8) with 10 kills.