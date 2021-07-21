Former Marshall University baseball standout J.D. Hammer of the Philadelphia Phillies was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday night.
Hammer, 26, and fellow relief pitcher Bailey Falter were placed on the list after coronavirus issues arose during batting practice before the Phillies' 6-4 loss to the Yankees in New York. The team declined to reveal whether either player tested positive. A player must miss at least 10 days after a positive test.
Falter was placed on the COVID-19 list on July 11 after having been deemed in close contact with third baseman Alex Bohm, who tested positive. Falter returned to the club Friday and played catch with Hammer before batting practice.
The Phillies recalled Hammer from their Triple-A affiliate in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on July 10. The former Thundering Herd standout has pitched in two games, throwing two innings, striking out three, walking one and allowing one hit.
Hammer was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He was traded to Philadelphia with shortstop Jose Gomez and pitcher Alejandro Requena for pitcher Pat Neshek on July 26, 2017. In his career, Hammer has appeared in 22 games in the majors, going 1-0 with a 3.43 earned run average.