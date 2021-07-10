HUNTINGTON — The Philadelphia Phillies called up former Marshall University pitcher J.D. Hammer from the minor leagues Saturday.
Hammer replaces outfielder Odubel Herrera on the Phillies roster. Herrera was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left ankle tendonitis.
Hammer, 26, is 1-0 with a 1.74 earned run average at Triple-A. Acquired from the Colorado Rockies with shortstop Jose Gomez and pitcher Alejandro Requena for pitcher Pat Neshek on July 26, 2017, Hammer is making his second stint in the major leagues. In 2019, he appeared in 20 games and went 1-0 with a 3.79 ERA.
A 6-foot-2, 203-pound righthander, Hammer was Colorado’s 24th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Marshall. The native of Fort Collins, Colorado, transferred to Marshall from Navarro Junior College and in two seasons was 6-7 with a 4.37 ERA.