HUNTINGTON — Change has been rampant over the last several months for Marshall’s football team with a new staff and a new start on the horizon under new head coach Charles Huff.
There are some aspects that aren’t necessarily new, however.
Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey was the lone on-field holdover from the 2020 regime, which brings some benefits for Huff and his offense in season No. 1.
“I think one thing our players do have is a good grasp of the systems and what we’re doing,” Huff said. “Obviously, offense has not changed much, as far as terminology.”
Cramsey keynoted a few of those aspects that aid the transition for the Thundering Herd as preseason camp gets underway.
“It’s a philosophy more than it is terminology,” Cramsey said. “The terminology is there — what we call things, how we call things, how we move, where we send guys to.”
Instead, the changes are going to come in matching up that terminology with the new concepts brought forth from Huff and his staff for the 2021 season.
Much of the spring was spent trying to find a comfort zone within the new philosophy for quarterback Grant Wells and seeing what his strengths were.
Once the coaches got back together after spring ball, it was as melting pot of ideas on how to implement things into the system that can create advantages for the offense, which meant all the offensive coaches chiming in on what they see.
Now that preseason camp is here, those ideas are coming together as Cramsey works with the offense daily to make sure the Herd stays moving forward in 2021.
Cramsey said he already feels ahead of the game with many of the concepts utilizing the terminology from the past, which has made for an easier transition for offensive players from last season to now.
“To me, that was a step up when we started spring,” Cramsey said. “They knew the terminology. It’s a philosophy change on how we’re going to use people.”
Many of those changes in philosophy will be seen in how players are utilized this fall.
The intent is to get athletes out in space, whether that is a wide receiver matchup or running backs out of the backfield or taking advantage of the athleticism of tight ends in certain situations with Wells.
“(It’s) putting guys in different spots and different places and then being able to use the arm of Grant,” Cramsey said. “There’s not an area of the field that that arm can’t touch.”
The offense will be adaptive by nature, catering to the strengths of each player or position group.
During camp, the focus is not on what guys are good at, however. Instead, it’s about strengthening the weaknesses to make the best all-around offense possible.
“Spring and fall camp is to find out what guys are not good at and get them better at that,” Cramsey said.
As for Wells’ continued growth, both Huff and Cramsey lauded his work in the spring and offseason to improve on his own game and leadership.
While Wells isn’t exactly a grizzled veteran yet, the experience of the 2020 season through some major adversities on and off the field have led to a more mature quarterback for the Herd.
“It’s no longer a first-time thing for him,” Cramsey said. “He’s been there, he’s seen it, he’s done it. He’s been through the ups. He’s been through the downs.”
Marshall started its first full week of preseason camp on Monday afternoon.
The Herd’s 2021 season begins on Sept. 4 at Navy.