ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Molly McLean of Parkersburg High School shot 3-over-par 75 Tuesday to win the West Virginia high school girls golf state championship at the Mingo Bottom Golf Club.
McLean edged Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside by one stroke on the 6,605-yard, par-72 course, marking the third time in as many years the championship was decided by a single shot. Olivia Hart of Hurricane won in 2018. Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland won in 2020.
Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane finished third with an 81, followed by Sargent in fourth with an 82. They joined McLean and Cook on the all-tournament team, along with fifth-place finishers Mary Denney of Woodrow Wilson and Sara Veara of Berkeley Springs, each of whom shot 82, Roane County’s Emerson Simons, who shot 83, and Parkersburg’s Nicole Lincicome, who finished with an 84.
Hawkins, a freshman, started slowly with two double bogeys, but came on late with five consecutive pars to make a run.
“My ball striking wasn’t as crisp today,” Hawkins said. “The wet fairway conditions made that difficult.”
Hawkins also said the greens were challenging for her.
“A couple of three-putts kept me from being in the mix, but I have a lot to build on for next year. All in all, I’m pleased with finishing third, considering the strong field.”