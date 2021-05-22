IRONTON, Ohio – The scoreboard at Ironton High’s Mike Burcham Field went out shortly before Saturday’s Ohio Division III sectional championship game between Piketon and the Fighting Tigers.
Might have been a sign of things to come as the Redstreaks broke through for four runs in the first with just one ball out of the infield and turned that good fortune into a 9-0 victory as the No. 3 seed mustered just two hits, making all those zeroes painfully show just how the afternoon went for the home team.
“To be honest I felt disrespected,” Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters said. “We play good baseball. We were ready to go the first pitch, give it all we’ve got.”
Piketon got four hits in the first, the big blow an RBI double by Easton Lansing deep to left center. Lansing finished 4-for-4 and two RBI. Two of the runs came courtesy of wild pitches from starter Jon Wylie.
“The first inning has kind of been the monkey on our back,” Teeters said. “Tip my hat to Wyle. That’s not the way we made him look. Told our kids hunt fastballs.”
On the mound, Redstreaks starter Roger Woodruff proved difficult to handle. Cam Deere had a bloop single in the fourth and Kyle Howell an infield hit in the seventh.
That’s two straight shutout tournament wins for Piketon. The No. 14 seed Redstreaks blanked Wellston, 5-0, Wednesday. They next play at Winchester Eastern on Monday.
“He gave us a chance to win the game,” Teeters said of Woodruff. “He throws a lot of strikes. Play defense and have command on the mound. We had a quiet confidence. We know who Ironton was.”
Piketon (15-14) competes in the Scioto Valley Conference. Ironton (20-6) won the Ohio Valley Conference.
“We’re a good team,” Teeters said. “We play in a tough league. You read and look around, we have no chance. The kids bought it.”
Ironton coach Travis Wylie saw it as not being his team’s day.
“Not the way we wanted to start,” Wylie said. “They’re a good ball team. Little things. We didn’t capitalize and they did.”
Piketon added three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. Chandler Fuller had the big hit in the sixth, a two-out, two-run double to deep right.
Lansing’s performance comes as no surprise.
“He’s a soldier,” Teeters said. “He does everything the right way.”
Lansing said the big first inning set Piketon on its way.
“Everything’s on the line,” Lansing said. “It’s breathtaking. We accomplished something. We achieved a goal we set.”
Woodruff said a traditional breakfast drink (Ski soda) worked again.
“Woke up had a glass,” Woodruff said. “Hit the spots really good. Same routine for me every time. My teammates did a great job behind me. I’m glad we proved everybody wrong.”
PIKETON 400 003 2 – 9 8 0
IRONTON 000 000 0 – 0 2 3
Woodruff and Swayne; Wylie, T. Kleinman (7) and Bias.
Hitting: (P) Swayne 2-4, 2B, RBI; Carson RBI, Lansing 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Fuller 2B, 2 RBI; Thornsberry RBI.