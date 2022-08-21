The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

web high school sports icon blox

Get the best and latest Tri-State area High school sports coverage in The Herald-Dispatch.

HUNTINGTON — Zander Pinson scored five goals to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 6-0 victory over Nitro Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.

Pinson scored the winning goal off a Liam Templeton assist in the 14th minute, then added another of a pass from Brier Wagner six minutes later. Wagner assisted Pinson again in the 30th minute. Pinson scored off a pass from Ryan Minigh in the 32nd minute.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you