HUNTINGTON — Zander Pinson scored five goals to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 6-0 victory over Nitro Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Pinson scored the winning goal off a Liam Templeton assist in the 14th minute, then added another of a pass from Brier Wagner six minutes later. Wagner assisted Pinson again in the 30th minute. Pinson scored off a pass from Ryan Minigh in the 32nd minute.
Wagner found the net off an assist by Pinson in the 76th minute. Pinson capped the scoring off Beau Farley’s assist in the 76th minute. Farley made seven saves.
BOYD COUNTY 2, SPRING VALLEY 2: Aiden McCoy and Garrett Crum scored off assists by Rolan Sanderson as the Lions tied the Timberwolves in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
ASHLAND 9, ESTILL COUNTY 1: Drew Clark scored five goals as the Tomcats (2-0) beat the Engineers (0-5) in the Belfry Invitational Tournament. Tucker Keener scored two goals and Eliot Fosterwelsh and Dean Young one each. Young and Luke Stahler each handed out two assists. Sawyer Frazier made one save.
GREENUP COUNTY 11, ST. PATRICK 1: Travis Reed scored four goals as the Musketeers beat the Shamrocks in Maysville, Kentucky. Ryan Schulz issued three assist and scored once. Reed, Schulz and Owen Collier combined for 24 saves.
RUSSELL SPLITS: NATHAN TOTTEN scored three goals and assisted on another as the Red Devils (2-2) beat Lawrence County 5-0 in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Jeison Benitez Ramires scored twice. Alan Benitez Ramires made three assists.
Marcus Bellomy stopped three shots to earn the shutout. Lawrence County fell to 2-1.
Russell lost 2-0 to George Rogers Clark (3-2). Bellomy made 10 saves.
Football
LAWRENCE COUNTY 36, HARRISON COUNTY 0: The Bulldogs (1-0) rushed for 346 yards in a rout of the Thorobreds (0-1) in Cynthiana, Kentucky.
Ryan Marcum carried 10 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Cody Crum ran for 99 yards and one TD on 10 attempts. Dylan Ferguson picked up 67 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. Talon Pollock also scored. Lawrence County held Harrison County to 19 yards on the ground and 141 passing.
GREEN 15, FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 13: The Bobcats (1-0) opened their new stadium with a victory over Knights (0-1) in overtime.
Abe McBee ran for a touchdown, then Nathaniel Brannigan scored the decisive two-point conversion.
Danny Blair scored for Fairfield Christian, but was stopped short of the goal line on the two-point conversion attempt.
McBee ran for both Green touchdowns. Blair scored both of the Knights’ TDs.
