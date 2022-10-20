The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe jumped to a 7-0 lead on its way to a 7-4 victory over Scott Wednesday in a boys high school soccer sectional tournament game at the YMCA Kennedy Center.

The top-seeded Irish led 6-0 at halftime as Zander Pinson scored four of his five goals. Brier Wagner and Colin Woelfel also scored. Pinson and Wagner each made two assists. Nic Frazier, Frank Day and Beau Farley issued one assist apiece. Farley made seven saves.

