HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe jumped to a 7-0 lead on its way to a 7-4 victory over Scott Wednesday in a boys high school soccer sectional tournament game at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The top-seeded Irish led 6-0 at halftime as Zander Pinson scored four of his five goals. Brier Wagner and Colin Woelfel also scored. Pinson and Wagner each made two assists. Nic Frazier, Frank Day and Beau Farley issued one assist apiece. Farley made seven saves.
St. Joe advances to the sectional title game at noon Saturday vs. Poca at the Kennedy Center.
GALLIA ACADEMY 2, ZANE TRACE 0: The Blue Devils (16-1-2) scored two goals in a span of 40 seconds to defeat the Pioneers (14-5) in a sectional championship game in Centenary, Ohio. Keagan Daniels scored 30 minutes into the contest and Carson Wamsley found the back of the net 40 seconds later to send Gallia Academy to the district semifinals vs. Unioto.
POINT PLEASANT WINS TWO: The Big Blacks (16-2-4) defeated St. Marys 6-0 and Sissonville 4-0 to advance to Thursday's sectional tournament finals vs. Ravenswood.
Girls soccer
ROCK HILL 9, PIKETON 0: Hazley Matthews scored four goals and Bri Reynolds three to pace the Redwomen (12-3-1) to a victory over the Red Streaks (8-8-1) in a Division III sectional championship game in Pedro, Ohio. Emma Scott and Aubrey Sutton also scored. Scott issued two assists. Taylor Clark, Emma Harper, Taylor Scott and Annabelle Darby also delivered assists. Abigail Payne made two saves. Rock Hill takes on North Adams in a district semifinal Monday at Northwest High in McDermott, Ohio.
POINT PLEASANT WINS SECTION: The Big Blacks (13-1-5) beat Ravenswood 8-0 and Sissonville 3-2 to advance to the Region IV tournament. The victory over the Indians went two overtimes.
Volleyball
OHIO SECTIONALS: Fairland swept Warren 3-0 to win a Division III sectional tournament game in the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio. The Dragons won 25-16, 25-22, 25-15.
Gallia Academy (20-3) defeated Hillsboro 25-15, 25-6, 25-16 to win a sectional championship and advance to the district tournament Monday vs. Fairland.
Portsmouth (9-13) beat Federal Hocking 25-9, 17-25, 16-25, 26-24, 15-10 in a Division III sectional semifinal in Trojan Arena. Kennedy Bowling made 17 kills, Maysa Calvin 28 assists and Olivia Dickerson 13 kills. The Trojans move on to the section championship game Thursday at South Webster.
