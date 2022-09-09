HUNTINGTON — Zander Pinson scored four goals and handed out one assist to lead Huntington St. Joe (3-1-1) to a 6-3 victory over Johnson Central on Thursday in boys high school soccer at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Liam Templeton scored two goals. Brier Wagner issued two assists. Grady Paynter and Frank Day each had an assist. Beau Farley made 10 saves.
ASHLAND 5, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Drew Clark scored twice to help the host Tomcats (9-2) beat the Musketeers (2-6). Gavin Maynard scored a goal and made an assist. Nick Parker and Luke Strahler each scored. Ryder Prickett and Silas Pierzala issued assists. Sawyer Frazier made one save.
BOYD COUNTY 4, EAST CARTER 0: Carter Gibson made two saves as the Lions (6-2) defeated the Raiders in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Rolan Sanderson made two assists. Cole Thompson, Wyatt Norris, Alec Lawson and Joseph Blankenship scored goals.
RUSSELL 5, BATH COUNTY 1: Nathan Totten scored three goals and Alan Benitez Ramires two as the Red Devils (5-3) defeated the Wildcats in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Jeison Benitez Ramires made two assists. Marcus Bellomy stopped two shots.
GALLIA ACADEMY 11, PORTSMOUTH 0: Kegan Daniels scored a hat trick as the Blue Devils (6-0-1) clobbered the host Trojans (1-4). Maddux Camden scored twice, as did Brayden Burris. Beckett Camden, Carson Wamsley, Ben Petrie and Rylan Blaine also scored.
Girls soccer
SPRING VALLEY 3, LINCOLN COUNTY 0: Lydia Smith, Ella Schute and Ciara Hutchison scored in the first half as the Timberwolves (3-4-1) beat the Panthers.
MINFORD 7, ROCK HILL 6: The host Falcons (7-0) stormed back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Redwomen (5-1). Minford scored seven goals in the final 25:21.
ASHLAND 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Kenleigh Woods, Milei Baker and Raegan Slone scored two goals apiece as the Kittens (9-2) walloped the visiting Musketeers (2-5). Slone handed out two assists. Gracie Madden earned the shutout. Kadance Smith, Abby Baldwin, Lyndsey Clark and Amelia Lucas also scored.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 3, PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL 2: Maggie Johnson scored one goal and made one assist as the Bulldogs defeated the Commodores (6-5). Brylee Blair and Leandra Curnutte also scored for Lawrence County (6-3). Abby Maynard made six saves.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 3, IRONTON 2: The Pirates spoiled the Fighting Tigers' debut of their new courts by winning two doubles matches and one singles. Wheelersburg's Brooklyn Howard and Avery Lowery won 6-0, 6-1 and teammates Emma Brinkman and Aby Jones won 6-1, 6-0. Maria Nolan won in singles. Kendall Pauley and Isabel Morgan won singles matches for Ironton.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, ROWAN COUNTY 0: Grace Clark made 29 assists and 10 digs to pace the Volleycats (10-4) to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 win over the visiting Valkyries (6-6). Sophie Suman made 14 digs.
SOUTHERN 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Tornadoes won 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 in Bidwell, Ohio. Emilee Barber made seven assists for Southern. Hannah Allison had 10 kills for the Raiders.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.