HUNTINGTON -- Zander Pinson scored twice in a five-minute span to help Huntington St. Joe defeat Johnson Central 4-2 in boys high school soccer Wednesday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Pinson scored unassisted five minutes into the contest, then found the net again off a pass from Ryan Minigh. After the Golden Eagles pulled within 2-1, Minigh scored in the 50th minute. Ten minutes later, Johnson Central scored. Tim Tran set the score off an an assist from Pinson in the 70th minute.
The Irish (3-2-1) return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Calvary Baptist.
Girls soccer
LAWRENCE COUNTY 5, BELFRY 1: Jasmine Justice scored a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs (6-3) over the Pirates (2-4) in Louisa, Kentucky. Maggie Johnson and Brylee Blair also scored for Lawrence County. Kaison Ward made eight saves.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND WINS TRI: Cameron Jarvis shot 38 to lead the Knights to a victory at the Green Hills Golf Course in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
Cabell Midland shot 160 as Siggi Olafsson shot 40 and Evan Jarvis and Jack Michael each carded a 41. Parkersburg South shot 177 and Ripley 210.
CHESAPEAKE WINS QUAD: Jackson McComas won medalist honors as the Panthers defeated South Point, Ironton, Rock Hill and Ironton St. Joe.
Volleyball
SPRING VALLEY 3, CHESAPEAKE 1: The Timberwolves won the first two sets on their way to a victory over the Panthers. Spring Valley won 25-15, 25-21 before Chesapeake took the third set 25-14. The Timberwolves secured the win by taking the fourth set 25-16.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, FAIRLAND 0: The Blue Angels (5-0 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) overcame an early deficit and 22 ties to defeat the Dragons (4-3, 2-2) 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 in Rome Township, Ohio. Regan Wilcoxon led Gallia Academy with 13 points. Bailey Barnette had 11 kills.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 3, MEIGS 0: The Buckeyes twice overcame deficits to defeat the Marauders 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
ATHENS 3, RIVER VALLEY 0: The Bulldogs dominated in a 25-11, 25-15, 25-9 triumph over the Raiders in The Plains, Ohio.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 3, PND 2: Serena Kataria defeated Viv Wheeler 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to give the Pirates (8-0 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) a victory over Portsmouth Notre Dame. Wheelersburg's Meagan Jolly and Emily Janney won at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Brinkman and Hailee Corona at No. 2.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Several are football games scheduled for Friday have been canceled. The latest is Lewis County (Kentucky) at Sciotoville East.
Ashland at Wheelersburg was nixed, but the Pirates have picked up a home game with Pikeville. Others canceled include Chesapeake at Gallia Academy, Vinton County at Meigs, and Minford at Washington Court House.
