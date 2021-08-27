HUNTINGTON -- Zander Pinson scored two goals, including the game winner, as Huntington St. Joe defeated Lincoln County 4-2 in boys high school soccer Thursday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The Panthers scored in the 10th minute for a 1-0 lead, but 15 minutes later Nic Frazier tied it. Pinson gave the Irish (1-1-1) a 2-1 lead with a goal off an assist by Ryan Minigh just before halftime.
Lincoln County tied it in the 52nd minute, but Pinson raced 70 yards downfield with the ball and scored in the 63rd minute to make it 3-2. Victo Uba added an insurance goal in the 68th minute.
Austin Weber made 10 saves for Huntington St. Joe.
"It was a hard-fought match from both teams," Irish coach Nick Turner said.
ROCK HILL 8, CHESAPEAKE 6: Sam Simpson scored five goals as the Redmen (2-0) won a wild contest over the Panthers.
Commor Blagg, Lucian Heaberlin and Tyler Brammer also scored for Rock Hill. Brammer had two assists. Dawson Lewis and Simpson each had one. Blake Wilson made seven saves.
FAIRLAND 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: Sam Miller scored two goals to help the Dragons beat the Trojans in Rome Township, Ohio. Evan Williams scored the game winner at the 20:25 mark.
ALEXANDER 1, SOUTH POINT 0: Dylan Allison scored off an assist by Kyler D'Augustino in the 37th minute to lift the visiting Spartans to a triumph over the Pointers (1-1). Landon Ding made five saves for Alexander. Xander Dornon stopped 11 shots for South Point.
"Playing against a very good program like Alexander has proved to be year after year is something I wanted to challenge this group of kids to do this season," Pointers coach Zack Jenkins said. "I’ve told our guys from day one this summer that our schedule is tougher than probably every team in our district. Tonight my kids rose to the challenge."
Alexander reached the Final Four of the state tournament last season.
"Mason Kazee and Erikai Jackson did a really good job of holding their attack at bay and winning a lot of balls for us in the midfield area," Jenkins said. "Josh Helton and Aden Martin were our playmakers tonight they really gave us some opportunities to score and potentially win the game. Joey Bloebaum was all over the place for us he played six or seven different positions, but was largely effective no matter where he was. Xander Dornon played very well in goal tonight as well, he hasn’t been really tested like he was tonight but he stood tall to the task, he has the potential to be a top tier goalie in our area."
HURRICANE 3, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Grayson Maddox made one save in the Redskins' shutout of the Black Eagles. Joe Acevedo, Jake Bock and Nate Kirk scored. Anthony Moles made 12 saves for South Charleston.
Girls soccer
CABELL MIDLAND 5, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Emma Shields assisted on three goals and scored one as the Knights beat the Black Eagles in Ona.
Shields scored the only goal needed off an assist by Haylee Chapman. Shields then assisted Taylor Harris and Olivia Charles for a 3-0 lead. Lowe scored off a pass from Charles, who found the nylon off an assist by Shields.
ROCK HILL 7, CHESAPEAKE 0: Bri Reynolds scored two goals and assisted on another as the Redmen routed the Panthers.
Ellen Heaberlin made the winning shot 17 minutes in. Seven minutes later, Hayden Bailey scored her first career goal off a Reynolds assist. Reynolds followed with a goal off a pass from Emma Scott, who then assisted Ashlie Howard. Reynolds scored off a pass from Heaberlin, Scott found the net with an assist from Emmi Stevens, who completed the scoring with a goal off a pass from Josi Saleh.
WHEELERSBURG 1, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: Grace Charles scored off a pass from Jocelyn Tilley at 11:31 as the Pirates edged the host Flyers.
Bella Whaley made nine saves for Ironton St. Joe (1-2).
Golf
KNIGHTS BEAT HIGHLANDERS: Cameron Jarvis shot 5-under-par, 31, to lead Cabell Midland to a 151-169 victory over Huntington High at the Sugarwood Golf Club.
Jack Michael backed Jarvis with a 38. Evan Jarvis shot 40, Alex White 42 and Siggi Olafsson and Caden McComas each shot 44.
Austin O'Malley paced the Highlanders with a 38. Levi Strieter shot 40, Josh Nichols 44, Adam Hanlon 47, Jax O'Roark 55 and Cameron Mays 56.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, HUNTINGTON HIGH 2: Bethany Ledford made 25 digs and 24 kills to pace the VolleyCats to a 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-10 win over the Highlanders. Carleigh Conley made 35 assists. Lexie Fannin and Karli McCarty each had 10 digs.
SOUTH POINT 3, COAL GROVE 0: The host Pointers rallied from a 19-12 first-set deficit to defeat the Hornets 25-23, 31-29, 25-19.
PORTSMOUTH 3, FAIRLAND 1: Olivia Ramey had 30 assists to lead the host Trojans to a victory over the Dragons. Sydney Tackett made 17 kills and Maddie Perry 13 for Portsmouth.
RUSSELL 3, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Sadie Hill had 17 kills and 14 assists as the Red Devils swept the Lions 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. Torie Hester made 13 assists and Jenna Finch 10.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Friday football cancelations included Dayton Meadowdale at Rock Hill, Wahama at Southern, Coal Grove at Lucasville Valley and Greenup County at Martin County.
REPORT RESULTS: To reports results of high school sporting events, coaches or statisticians may e-mail sports@hdmediallc.com.