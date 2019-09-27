For the first time in nearly two decades, Wayne’s football team is without a win heading into it’s fourth game of the year.
Now, with three games under their belt, the Pioneers are looking to right the ship in Week 5 of the season as it welcomes in the Nitro Wildcats Friday night for its first home game in nearly a month.
Wayne (0-3) is off to it’s worst start since the 1999 season and fresh off a 37-0 defeat at the hands of the Winfield Generals last Friday, their second consecutive road loss, which came following the team’s open date on Sept. 14.
“We stumbled three times but hopefully we can get ourselves back on the right track here soon. It’s not even necessarily about winning or losing but more about playing to your potential and I don’t think we’ve done that to this point,” said Wayne coach Tom Harmon.
“I’m hoping we can get it started this week.”
In the absence of quarterback defensive back Gunner Harmon, a clear senior leader for Wayne, the Pioneers’ offense has struggled to produce points, having been outscored 71-0 since Harmon was injured during the first half of a loss to Mingo Central.
The Miners scored the final 34 points of the game on Sept. 6 and Winfield scored each of it’s 37 points in the first half last Friday night. The injury bug bit Wayne again in the first quarter after Ethan Bowens and Carl Sanchez, a tailback and a wing-back, both left the game in the first quarter.
As easy as it would be use injuries as a crutch this season, Harmon said that’s never been the M.O. of the Pioneers and they won’t start using that excuse this year.
“We’ve had some severe personnel losses in key positions in a very short period of time and there’s an adjustment period there, sure, but we haven’t been the type of program to ever make excuses and we won’t start doing that now,” said Harmon. “We have to do better and get ourselves back on track.”
To do that, the Pioneers must refocus and make the most of an advantageous mid-season schedule, as it’s next three opponents have a combined 3-8 record.
Their first three opponents have each seen victory in three of their first four games — a combined 9-2 record.
Wayne has been outscored 131-16 in it’s three losses to Spring Valley, Mingo Central, and Winfield this season, a point of concern for Harmon, who said he believes the offensive unit will find its rhythm and identity in due time.
Wayne has two of it’s next three game at home, playing host to Nitro (1-3) this Friday and Herbert Hoover (2-2) on Oct. 11, with a trip to Scott (0-3) sandwiched in between.
“I don’t know how our talent matches up with each of our next few opponents at this point, but I do know that football games are usually won by the team that blocks and tackles the best,” Harmon said. “Physically we’re going to make sure we’re in the right position to make a play.”
When Wayne welcomes the Wildcats on Friday, Harmon said his defense will have it’s hands full with a powerful offensive duo in sophomore quarterback Trevor Lowe and senior running back Cameron Foster.
The Wildcats opened the season with a loss to WVSSAC Class AA No. 6 Poca, rebounded with a 28-21 victory over St. Albans High School and have since been on a two game skid with losses to Hoover and Chapmanville (1-).