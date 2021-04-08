HUNTINGTON — Jake Merritt grinned as he dribbled past midcourt, stopped two strides short of the perimeter line and threw a pass to Brandon Dotson on a frozen rope underneath the basket, who put it in the basket for two points.
That’s the kind of night it was for the Wayne boys basketball team, who picked up their third consecutive victory Thursday evening, defeating Huntington St. Joe 60-50.
After falling behind 10-3 in the opening frame, the Pioneers (3-7) closed the frame with back-to-back triples, trimming the lead to one.
That sparked a 19-3 scoring run for Wayne, which built a double-digit advantage over the home team Irish by halftime.
The offense seemed to flow effortlessly as the Pioneers moved the ball well and created open shots because of it, and weren’t shy about pulling the trigger if they found space. Brandon Dotson led Wayne with 18 points.
The Irish (2-9) struggled to defend the perimeter and Wayne thrived on the 3-point shot, hitting 11 of them in the win.
If St. Joe came out to defend, there was a black jersey waiting for a pass near the basket, with just enough time to get a shot up before the defense got back.
Wayne hadn’t played in two weeks, St. Joe for 10 days and both teams were coming off quarantine periods due to positive cases within each respective program.
That limited, or eliminated entirely, practice opportunities for both squads. Wayne coach Sam Cochenhour said that there was some hesitation to playing the game, but the teams wanted to play and so both sides moved forward with it.
“There was a time when I wouldn’t play a game on Monday because I didn’t get to practice Sunday, then I had one of my biggest wins on a Monday and it made me change my philosophy,” said Cochenhour. “You just have to get out there and play to see what happens.”
The Irish were led by Caden Ehirim’s game-high 23 points but never sank into an offensive rhythm until it was too late. After falling behind by 18 halfway through the fourth period, the Irish conjured up nine consecutive points to cut the lead in half and were within eight inside the final minute.
Wayne returns to the court Friday, putting their three-game winning streak on the line at Nitro. St. Joe’s next scheduled game is Tuesday, April 13, at home against Wahama.
HSJ 10 8 19 13 — 50: Ehirim 23, Layne 11, Ignatiais 9, Reynolds 5, Bias 2
WAYNE 9 20 15 16 — 60: Dotson 18, Sansom 14, Merritt 12, Maynard 9, Eves 6, Bryant 1