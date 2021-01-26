HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg (14-0) is ninth and Fairland (10-3) is 11th in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.
The Pirates garnered 38 points to tie Jamestown Greenview (12-2) for ninth. The Dragons, in quarantine because of COVID-19 contact tracing until Feb. 2, picked up 32 points.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-0) received 10 first-place votes and 177 points to rank No. 1. Worthington Christian (14-1, 171) earned three first-place votes to rank second. Cleveland Lutheran Heights (7-0, 141) picked up four No. 1 nods to rank third, followed in the top five by Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1, 122), which picked up two first-place votes, and Fredericktown (14-0, 105).
North Robinson Colonel Crawford (14-0, 95) is sixth, followed by Eastern-Brown (15-1, 78), Fort Frye (12-1, 62), Wheelersburg, Jamestown Greenview, Fairland, Richwood North Union and Cincinnati Taft.
New Boston (13-1, 164) was voted No. 1 on nine ballots to rank first in Division IV. Trimble (9-2) is 12th. Cincinnati Elder (14-1) tops Division I, the largest division. Lima Shawnee (14-0) is No. 1 in Division II.