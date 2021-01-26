The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland's Aiden Porter (1) drives for a layup against Fort Frye in a high school basketball game Dec. 12 at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio. Fairland is ranked 11th and Fort Frye eighth in the Ohio Associated Press boys high school basketball poll.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Wheelersburg (14-0) is ninth and Fairland (10-3) is 11th in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press high school boys basketball poll.

The Pirates garnered 38 points to tie Jamestown Greenview (12-2) for ninth. The Dragons, in quarantine because of COVID-19 contact tracing until Feb. 2, picked up 32 points.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-0) received 10 first-place votes and 177 points to rank No. 1. Worthington Christian (14-1, 171) earned three first-place votes to rank second. Cleveland Lutheran Heights (7-0, 141) picked up four No. 1 nods to rank third, followed in the top five by Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1, 122), which picked up two first-place votes, and Fredericktown (14-0, 105).

North Robinson Colonel Crawford (14-0, 95) is sixth, followed by Eastern-Brown (15-1, 78), Fort Frye (12-1, 62), Wheelersburg, Jamestown Greenview, Fairland, Richwood North Union and Cincinnati Taft.

New Boston (13-1, 164) was voted No. 1 on nine ballots to rank first in Division IV. Trimble (9-2) is 12th. Cincinnati Elder (14-1) tops Division I, the largest division. Lima Shawnee (14-0) is No. 1 in Division II. 

